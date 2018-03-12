Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Provide expert legal advice and guidance to senior Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) leadership on complex areas of law affecting ODNI's duties and responsibilities under the National Security Act, Presidential directives, Executive Orders, and other related laws and policies.

Provide expert legal counsel to support the development, review, and preparation of United States (US) Government-wide and IC-wide policies, procedures, guidelines, rules, and standards.

Counsel clients, including senior ODNI leaders, on complex legal issues and provide innovative and highly effective guidance on possible courses of action; expertly prepare complex, high profile, and persuasive legal documents on complex legal issues for a variety of internal and external recipients.

Expertly conduct or direct legal research and analysis on extremely complex or sensitive legal issues as well as on laws, regulations, and policies that have a significant impact on ODNI and IC interests and brief ODNI leadership on issues and findings.

Provide timely reviews of planned ODNI and IC activities for compliance with the Constitution and laws of the US, Executive Orders, and other applicable regulations and policies affecting ODNI and the IC and brief ODNI leaders on potential legal and policy issues, and develop solutions to address difficult legal problems having potential high-level or large-scale impact on the ODNI's or the IC missions or activities.

Expertly analyze statutes, bills, reports, and Congressional materials, as well as proposed Executive Branch orders, directives, regulations, and policies, to determine their effect on the ODNI and the IC; provide expert advice and counsel to senior management on legislative proposals, Congressional testimony, and related documents.

Provide expert briefings and advocate for ODNI and IC views on particular matters to Executive Branch entities, Congress, and private sector entities; cogently brief senior ODNI leaders on legal issues that relate to or effect ODNI and IC activities.

Maintain productive working relationships with ODNI elements, IC colleagues, executive agencies, congressional personnel and members, congressional committees, and use these relationships to advocate ODNI and IC positions, support a continuing dialog, and provide insight into ongoing and planned ODNI and IC activities.

Superior multi-disciplinary legal skills and experience dealing with complex legal issues, as well as an expert ability to interpret laws, regulations, judicial decisions, Executive Orders, and statutes involving complex concepts and issues.

Superior research abilities, including the ability to quickly integrate and synthesize the facts and law to make legally sound decisions, and recommendations pertaining to the most complex situations, or in the context of ambiguous or ill-defined situations.

Demonstrated ability to resolve complex legal problems, to think creatively to solve complex and novel legal issues, and to gain consensus among disparate organizations on legal and national security issues of common concern.

Superior ability to routinely communicate, orally and in writing, the most complex concepts and issues in a manner well matched to the audience being addressed, and to consistently make sound, timely decisions in complex, ambiguous or ill-defined situations.

Superior interpersonal, organizational, and problem solving skills, including the ability to work effectively both independently and in a collaborative environment and superior creative problem solving skills.

Expert legal knowledge obtained through the completion of a Doctorate of Jurisprudence or Bachelor of Laws degree from an American Bar Association-accredited law school, and active membership of the Bar of the highest court of a US State, Territory, Commonwealth, or the District of Columbia.

