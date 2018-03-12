Occasional travel - Occasional travel.

In order to qualify for this position, applicants must have at least one year of specialized legal experience at the CG/GS-15 level or above. Specialized experience includes possession of significant public or private legal experience in federal employment and labor law and specific experience analyzing, negotiating, arbitrating, litigating, and settling complex legal matters.

There is no substitution of education for the experience for this position.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and the online assessment questionnaire will be reviewed, to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements outlined in this announcement. Therefore, it is imperative that your resume contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make the qualification determination. Please ensure that your resume contains specific information such as position titles, beginning and ending dates of employment for each position, average number of hours worked per week, and if the position is/was in the Federal government, you should provide the position series and grade level.



The competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) you will be assessed on are listed below. Qualified applicants will be further evaluated by a Subject Matter Expert and placed into one of three categories. Top ranked candidates will be referred to the selecting official for further review and consideration.



1. Expert knowledge of federal employment and labor law including equal employment opportunity (EEO), labor-management relations, personnel law, and compensation and benefits negotiations.



2. Knowledge of all facets of general administrative law; MSPB/EEOC requirements and proceedings, Federal Rules of Procedure, as well as knowledge of Federal labor relations and general corporate law.



3. Ability to think critically, analyze, synthesize, and resolve complex legal issues in a timely manner.



4. Ability to lead, manage and supervise a diverse group of professionals and support staff.



5. Strong ability to communicate orally and in writing, concisely, with a wide a variety of audiences, including senior executives and key external stakeholders.



6. Ability to plan, implement and evaluate programs and procedures and apply experience and excellent judgment to unusual analytical problems and recommend effective courses of action.



7. Strong interpersonal skills and consummate team player comfortable interacting at all levels within an organization.



8. Ability to efficiently prioritize large volumes of work and operate under pressure with short deadlines.



