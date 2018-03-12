Scientific Advisor

Employer
USAJobs
Location
Arlington, Virginia
Posted
Mar 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
  • You must submit to a drug test and receive a negative drug test before you can be appointed into this position.
  • In order to qualify for this position, you must be able to obtain a Top Secret security clearance and access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI).
  • Submit resume and all other required documents online by 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time on 03/09/2018
  • The individual selected will be required to file an 'Executive Branch Personnel Financial Disclosure Report (OGE-278) in accordance with the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.

This is an interdisciplinary job. Series assigned to individual positions under this job will be determined based on the selectee's paramount qualifications at the time of selection.

MANDATORY TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS: All applicants must submit written statements (narrative format) of accomplishments that would satisfy the technical qualifications. You must address each technical qualification separately. You are required to respond to all of the technical qualifications. If you fail to do so, you will be rated as ineligible. Please limit your written statements to no more than two pages per technical qualification.
  1. Knowledge of the science and technology upon which weapons and other defense systems are evolved. This includes current knowledge of U.S. military missions, requirements, and functions.
  2. Expert knowledge of test and evaluation (T&E) analysis methods and procedures..
  3. Knowledge of system testing methods, facilities adn instrumentation, including appropriate mathematical, statistical, physical, engineering disciplines, computer technology and modeling and simulation tools.
This position requires substantial experience and significant scientific contributions related to the scientific disciplines and topic areas described in thi position description. Incumbent demonstrates ability to think about issues creatively and with a practical view for applicability to inform policy, programs, and operational needs. Scientific achievements have demonstrated innovation and potential for maturation through applied and advanced technology research. Incumbent has peer-reviewed publications, invited presentations, and held positions with status in DoD/National/International Scientific/Professional organizations/societies.


Incumbent demonstrates expertise as an independent principal investigator/researcher, leading complex programs of research, scientific leadership/mentoring of other scientist, and close collaboration with scientists of various disciplines within DoD, academia, and industry.

Possession of an advanced degree (PHd preferred) in engineering, physical science, operations research analysis, mathematics, or closely related field, including equivalent experience with substantial background and experience in related research. Additional information on this requirement may be found at:

https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1300/general-physical-science-series-1301/

OR https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1500/operations-research-series-1515/

OR https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1500/mathematics-series-1520/

OR https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0800/general-engineering-series-0801/.

Veterans preference is not applicable to the Senior Professional positions.

Applications MUST be submitted through USAJobs.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated on the quality and extent of your total accomplishments, experience, and education. Your application may be evaluated by a rating and ranking panel. Highly qualified candidates may undergo an interview and a reference check.

Read more Security clearance Top Secret/SCI


