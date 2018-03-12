Not required

To qualify at GS-14, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-13 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience is Information Technology (IT) related experience demonstrating EACH of the following four competencies AND the IT project experience described below:1. Attention to Detail - This skill is generally demonstrated by assignments where the applicant investigates and evaluates state of the art technology of the industry.2. Customer services - This skill is generally demonstrated by assignments where the applicant confers with customers to evaluate the effectiveness of, or identify the need for IT systems or enhancements.3. Oral Communication - This skill is generally demonstrated by assignments where the applicant persuades others to take a particular course of action or to accept findings, recommendations, changes, or alternative viewpoints.4. Problem Solving - This skill is generally demonstrated by assignments where the applicant identifies and accommodates technology and resource constraints.AND experience managing and leading IT software development projects.AND: Experience leading the initiation and planning, requirements, design, development, testing, deployment, closeout and continuing operations for a core IT business system including software development, product integration, maintenance, and analysis using pre-defined project and product life cycle methodologies.

Education may enhance skills required for this position; however, no substitution of education for specialized experience may be made at this level.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Category rating procedures will be used to rank and select eligibles. Based on your responses to the occupational questionnaire, you will be assigned a score. Your score will determine in which of three categories you will be placed: Excellent, Very Good, or Good. Under this process, veterans will be assigned to the appropriate category (without additional preference points) and then placed at the top of their category. Veterans with service-connected disability of 10% or more will be placed at the top of the highest quality category.



The information contained in your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire to determine the degree to which you meet the competencies required of this position. Please ensure you answer all questions accurately. Your responses are subject to verification. In support of your responses provided in the Occupational Questionnaire, your resume should include verbiage that describes your experience relative to the position for which you are applying and provide examples that show the depth of knowledge, level of skill, or degree of ability you possess. If your application does not support your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire or your application is not complete, it may affect your evaluation or result in your name being removed from further consideration.



Applicants eligible for selection preference under the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) or CTAP must meet the agency definition of "well qualified." In NSF categories, this means at least “Very Good.”

