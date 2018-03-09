25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

U.S. Citizenship Required

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for Selective Service

You will be required to undergo periodic drug testing

A Top Secret/SCI security clearance is required for this position

Your Executive Resume ECQ narrative statements (not to exceed 2 pages per ECQ, addressing each ECQ separately) TQ narrative statements (not to exceed 3 pages per TQ, addressing each TQ separately) SF-50, as applicable A complete online Occupational Questionnaire

Only complete Application Packages will be considered.FAILURE TO SUBMIT ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS BY THE CLOSING DATE WILL RESULT IN LOSS OF FURTHER CONSIDERATION.The complete Application Package must be submitted by fax or online through Application Manager by 11:59 PM (EST) on 03/15/2018 As a basic requirement for entry into the SES, applicants must provide evidence of progressively responsible leadership experience that is indicative of senior executive level management capability and directly related to the skills and abilities outlined under Technical Qualification(s) and Executive Core Qualifications listed below. Typically, experience of this nature will have been gained at or above the GS-15 grade level in the federal service or its equivalent in the private sector.To meet the minimum qualification requirements for this position, you must show that you possess the five Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and the Technical Qualification(s) listed below. We recommend that your résumé and ECQ responses emphasize your level of responsibilities, the scope and complexity of programs managed, and your program accomplishments, including the results of your actions.FAILURE TO MEET OR FULLY ADDRESS EACH MANDATORY EXECUTIVE CORE AND TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS WILL ELIMINATE A CANDIDATE FROM FURTHER CONSIDERATION.The application process used to recruit this position is the Traditional-Method.A sample executive resume and ECQ narratives can be viewed on this OPM link (resume indexed on pages 30-39 and ECQ narratives indexed on pages 9-22) http://www.opm.gov/ses/reference/GuidetoSESQuals_2012.pdf Please provide separate narrative responses, not to exceed two (2) pages for each Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and no more than three (3) pages for each Technical Qualifications (TQs).**If you are a current or reinstatement eligible Career SES member or a graduate of an Office of Personnel Management (OPM) approved SES Candidate Development Program (CDP) and your ECQs have been previously certified by OPM's Qualifications Review Board, you are not required to address the ECQs. However, you MUST provide separate narrative responses addressing all mandatory TQs. Current and reinstatement eligible SES members, please include with your application a copy of your SF-50 (Notification of Personnel Action) documenting your career appointment to the SES. SESCDP graduates, please include a copy of your OPM certificate. **Executive Core Qualifications - Mandatory You will be evaluated on the following Executive Core Qualifications:This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.Leadership Competencies: Creativity and Innovation, External Awareness, Flexibility, Resilience, Strategic Thinking, and VisionThis core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.Leadership Competencies: Conflict Management, Leveraging Diversity, Developing Others, and Team BuildingThis core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high- quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.Leadership Competencies: Accountability, Customer Service, Decisiveness, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, and Technical CredibilityThis core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.Leadership Competencies: Financial Management, Human Capital Management, and Technology ManagementThis core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.Leadership Competencies: Partnering, Political Savvy, and Influencing/NegotiatingThese competencies are the foundation for success in each of the Executive Core Qualifications: Interpersonal Skills, Oral Communication, Integrity/Honesty, Written Communication, Continual Learning, and Public Service Motivation.Detailed information on the Executive Core Qualifications is available at http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/qualify.asp Mandatory Technical Qualifications - You will be evaluated on the following Technical Qualifications:Experience leading policy development and implementation of cross-cutting issues (such as screening, vetting, travel security, international information sharing, immigration, counterterrorism, and international affairs) that have a direct and significant impact on homeland security operations.Demonstrated experience developing and coordinating policies and strategies regarding complex homeland security matters with senior officials from all branches and levels of the U.S. government and with foreign partners and other stakeholders.

Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requires each and every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully complete a background investigation for TOP Secret/SCI clearance a as a condition of placement in this Special Sensitive position. This review includes financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.



Veteran's Preference does not apply to the SES.

Probationary period: You will serve a one-year probationary period unless you previously completed the probationary period in the SES.



This is a Drug Testing Designated Position (TDP) and is covered by the Department of Homeland Security Headquarters Drug-Free Workplace Program. The incumbent is required to sign a Condition of Employment form (for certain positions identified as critical under the drug testing program) and must pass urinalysis testing, as required prior to appointment, reassignment, or transfer, and employee will be subject to random testing while employed with the Department in a TDP.



Effective January 1, 2010, OPM must authorize any employment offers made to current or former (within the last 5 years) political Schedule A, Schedule C, or Noncareer SES employees in the Executive Branch. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, or Noncareer SES employee, please indicate this in your resume. Serving in a Schedule A, Schedule C, or Noncareer SES appointment WILL NOT eliminate you from consideration.



If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/59 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency.



DHS is an equal employment employer: Selection for positions will be based solely on merit without regard to race, color, religion, age, gender, national origin, political affiliation, disability, sexual orientation, marital or family status or other differences.



DHS provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify us. Decisions on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.













You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated on the quality and extent of your total accomplishments and experience. Your resume, ECQ and TQ narrative statements will be evaluated by a rating and ranking panel, and highly qualified candidates will undergo an interview and a reference check. The DHS Executive Resources Board (ERB) will review results and make recommendations on final selections to the appointing authority. Unless you have already been certified by a Qualifications Review Board (QRB) in the past, your ECQs must be certified by an OPM/QRB before appointment can occur.



To apply for this position, you must complete the occupational questionnaire and submit the documentation specified in the Required Documents section below.



