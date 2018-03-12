25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US citizen

Male born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents received by 11:59PM EST will be considered

This is a Drug Testing designated position

Position is a (DCIPS) position in the Excepted Service under U.S.C. 1601

WORK SCHEDULE: Full Time

OVERTIME: Occasionally

TOUR OF DUTY: Flexible

PCS (Permanent Change of Station): Not Authorized

FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT (FLSA): Exempt

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: Required

TELEWORK ELIGIBILITY: This position is telework eligible

It is a requirement to be certified within six months of the appointment date (if not already certified) in accordance with 8570 IAT Level 1.

Applicants selected from this announcement may be required to serve a two-year trial period.

If selected, Federal employees currently serving in the competitive service must acknowledge that they will voluntarily leave the competitive service by accepting an offer of employment for a DCIPS excepted service positions.

If selected, non-DCIPS candidates must acknowledge in writing that the position they have been selected for is in the excepted service and covered by DCIPS.

Selection under this appointment authority does not confer civil service competitive status.

All current and former Federal employees must submit a copy of your latest SF50 showing your tenure, grade and step, and type of position occupied or similar Notification of Personnel Action documentation, i.e., Transcript of Service, Form 1150, etc.

Education:

Undergraduate or Graduate Education: Degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.

Experience:

Experience must be IT related; the experience may be demonstrated by paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training (for example, IT certification), as appropriate

GS-5 through GS-15 (or equivalent): For all positions individuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below. The employing agency is responsible for identifying the specific level of proficiency required for each competency at each grade level based on the requirements of the position being filled.

This position has a Basic Requirement for the 2210:All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited or pre-accredited institutions1. Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.2. Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.3. Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4. Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.andSpecialized Experience for GS-7 (or equivalent) and Above: Specialized experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position and is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Such experience is typically gained in the IT field or through the performance of work where the primary concern is IT. The employing agency is responsible for defining the specialized experience based on the requirements of the position being filled.*NOTE: Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.Applicant must have directly applicable experience that demonstrates the possession of the knowledge, skills, abilities and competencies necessary for immediate success in the position. Qualifying experience may have been acquired in any public or private sector job, but will clearly demonstrate past experience in the application of the particular competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to successfully perform the duties of the position. Such experience is typically in or directly related to the work of the position to be filled. Experience must be reflected in your resume.Specialized experience required for this position is: Basic level knowledge of information technology (IT) principles, concepts, methods, standards, and practices; performing and observing assessment, inspections and reviews, safeguarding classified information in information systems; evaluating and verifying security plans for computer systems, networks, information systems and telecommunication systems; documenting security plan errors and omissions; preparing assessment and authorization approval letters and supporting documentationSpecifically you will be evaluated on the following competencies:1. Technical Competence2. Information Systems Security Certification3. Information Systems/Network Security4. Oral Communication



If substituting education for experience at the GG-09 level, you must possess a masters or equivalent degree OR 2 full years of progressively higher graduate education leading to such a degree, OR LL.B. or J.D., if related.

If substituting or combining education for experience, transcripts MUST be provided. Failure to provide transcripts

will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.



Superior Academic Achievement does not apply to DCIPS positions.



Employees Serviced by DLA: Civilian Federal employees who receive human resources servicing through the Defense Logistics Agency DO NOT need to submit supporting documentation if applying through merit promotion. Your record in Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF) will be used to verify your eligibility. It is your responsibility to ensure the required documents are in your eOPF for verification purposes. If your documents are not in eOPF, you must submit them to the announcement you are applying for at time of application. Failure to submit all of the documents on time will result in automatic disqualification.



All current and former Federal employees must submit a copy of your latest SF-50 showing your tenure, grade and step, and type of position occupied (i.e., Excepted or Competitive).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.