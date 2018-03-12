Not required

This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Tier 3 security investigation or access for the duration of employment. A background investigation and credit check are required.

This position requires the incumbent to have tuberculosis testing.

This position requires the incumbent to complete a Childcare Background Check (CNACI) security investigation

This position has mandatory seasonal influenza vaccination requirements and is subject to annual seasonal influenza vaccinations unless otherwise exempted for medical or religious reasons.

This position requires you to satisfactorily complete a pre-employment physical examination.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Civilian Employee Drug-Free Workplace Program as a testing designated position (TDP). You are required to pass urinalysis testing, as required prior to appointment and periodically thereafter.

This position requires the incumbent to fulfill credentialing requirements and obtain and maintain appropriate/relevant clinical privileges.

This position may require the incumbent to work on any day or shift, including PMs, nights, weekends, holidays, or on an "on call" basis, necessary to meet mission requirements.

This position has been designated as Mission Essential and the incumbent must assume essential personnel status during inclement weather/emergencies.

This position requires that you obtain and maintain a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoOnly applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document A current license to practice as a practical or vocational nurse in a State, territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia; OR must have applied for a license to practice. Applications of candidates possessing a license must be accompanied by a certified or photostatic copy of the license, a notarized statement attesting to the fact, or a citation of the license number and State issuing it. Non-licensed candidates who have completed their training may be appointed subject to obtaining the required license during the probationary period. Those not licensed must furnish the date on which they applied for a license and the jurisdiction involved. No person appointed pending licensure may be retained beyond the probationary period if licensure has not been attained.In addition to meeting the basic requirement above, to qualify for this position you must also meet the qualification requirements listed below:One year of nursing experience in a hospital, outpatient clinic, nursing home, or other supervised medical, nursing, or patient care facility that provided a practical knowledge of human body structure and sterile techniques and procedures, performing such duties asproviding nursing patient care in an inpatient setting working with psychiatric patients; documenting patient information in electronic medical records; taking/recording patient vital signs; assisting in the development patient care plans. This definition of experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-05).Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet thequalification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-05).

