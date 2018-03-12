Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must be a US Citizen.



Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov



Must be determined suitable for federal employment.



Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.



May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.



New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.



All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.



A Secret security clearance is a requirement of this position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a position offer or removal.



Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test is required. A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the applicant fails to report to the scheduled drug test appointment. Incumbents of drug testing designated positions will be subject to random testing. Drug test results will be provided to the employing activity/command.



This is a Department of the Navy drug testing designated position. In accordance with Executive Order 12546, applicants selected are required to submit to a drug test and receive a negative drug test result prior to appointment. In addition, this position is a drug-testing designated position (TDP) subject to random testing for illegal drug use.



A favorable ANACI (Access National Agency Check and Inquiries) background investigation is required for noncritical sensitive positions with access to network systems.



Credentialing required under the guidelines of BUMEDINST 6320.66.



This is a OBLIGATED position.

Applicants must meet the following Basic Requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualifications Standards Manual: Applicants must possess a graduate or higher level degree in nursing from an accredited educational program in the area of expertise or specialty indicated by the position recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.POSITIVE EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: This position has a Positive Education Requirement. In order to verify that you meet the positive education qualifications for this position, you MUST submit a complete copy of their transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (Course title, semester/quarter hours and grade). Failure to submit this information WILL result in an ineligible rating.ANDApplicants must have passed the National Council Licensure Examination. In addition, they must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a professional nurse from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States. Additional applicants for Advanced Practice Nurse positions must be licensed or registered by a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States in the clinical specialty required by the position. Possession of the factor must be verifiable by submitting a copy of your certification with you application.SELECTIVE PLACEMENT FACTOR: This position has a selective placement factor needed in order to qualify. The actual Selective Placement Factor is a Board Eligibility or Certification as Family or Adult Nurse Practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) or the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).In addition to the Basic Requirements and Selective Placement Factor for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-11 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following:- Providing professional nursing care to include evaluations, observations, diagnosis, and therapy for patients with occupational related illnesses and injuries.- Performing occupational health procedures using professional nursing care standards of practice that promote optimum health care delivery for a patient population in the workplace.- Working independently in a wide range of occupational health care services towards prevention of work-related injuries and clinical support assessing health as a result of hazards in the work environment.- Coordinating, and conducting professional nursing and patient educational and information activities.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0600/nurse-series-0610/ Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating in the well qualified category or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: http://www.public.navy.mil/donhr/Employment/CivJobOpps/Documents/ICTAP_Statement.pdf.



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:







If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.



Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.