Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

All application materials must be received by the closing date.

Applicants must be in good standing.

Applicants must have a fully successful rating of record.

Official Personnel Folders will not be reviewed.

Requests for copies of application documents will not be accepted.

All application forms submitted become the property of SSA Human Resources.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have 52 weeks of specialized experience at thelevel, or equivalent, which is in or related to the work of the position to be filled and has equipped applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Such experience includes (1) a mastery of a wide range of qualitative and/or quantitative methods for the assessment and improvement of program effectiveness or the improvement of complex management processes and systems; (2) a comprehensive knowledge of the range of SSA program, laws, policies, regulations and precedents; (3) knowledge of agency program goals and objectives; and (4) the ability to negotiate effectively with management to accept and implement recommendations where the proposals involve substantial agency resources, require extensive changes in established procedures, or may be in conflict with the desires of the activity studies.Applicants for promotion must have 52 weeks at

Position to be filled under the provisions of the Management Officials Promotion Plan. The best-qualified list for this vacancy may be used to fill the same or similar positions in a component(s) under the same Deputy Commissioner. Additional selections may be made within 6 months of the date the best qualified list is issued.



LOCALITY PAY: Salary will be set in accordance with locality pay provisions . Candidates currently receiving a higher locality pay than the office applied for are advised that should they be selected, they will lose entitlement to the higher locality pay.



OTHER NOTES:

The selectee will be required to file an OGE form 450, Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, in accordance with 5 CFR section 2634, subpart i.



Relocation expenses will not be paid.



This is a moderate risk public trust position. The selected employee will be required to complete a Standard Form 85p, Questionnaire for Public Trust Positions, in order to have the appropriate investigation conducted, unless the employee has been previously certified eligible to occupy a position at this level.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be rated based on the following knowledge, skills, and abilities: