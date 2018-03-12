Program Analyst (Senior Analyst)
Expiring today
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
Applicants for promotion must have 52 weeks at GS-12.
Time in grade requirement must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
Position to be filled under the provisions of the Management Officials Promotion Plan. The best-qualified list for this vacancy may be used to fill the same or similar positions in a component(s) under the same Deputy Commissioner. Additional selections may be made within 6 months of the date the best qualified list is issued.
LOCALITY PAY: Salary will be set in accordance with locality pay provisions. Candidates currently receiving a higher locality pay than the office applied for are advised that should they be selected, they will lose entitlement to the higher locality pay.
OTHER NOTES:
The selectee will be required to file an OGE form 450, Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, in accordance with 5 CFR section 2634, subpart i.
Relocation expenses will not be paid.
This is a moderate risk public trust position. The selected employee will be required to complete a Standard Form 85p, Questionnaire for Public Trust Positions, in order to have the appropriate investigation conducted, unless the employee has been previously certified eligible to occupy a position at this level.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Applicants will be rated based on the following knowledge, skills, and abilities:
- Ability to communicate orally and in writing. Maximum 30 Points
- Knowledge of government auditing/evaluation standards, policies and procedures. Maximum 30 Points
- Ability to plan, organize, perform and report on audits/evaluations. Maximum 30 Points
- Skill in using computers to research, gather, input, analyze or summarize information. Maximum 30 Points
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New