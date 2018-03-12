Occasional travel - Duties of position may require temporary duty travel and/or local travel. Must possess drivers license.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes PCS May be authorized (subject to availability of funds)Eligibility for this position will be based on a clear and comprehensive showing that the applicant has had experience of the scope and quality sufficient to effectively carry out the assignments of the position. Additionally, applicants must possess the essential skills, knowledge and abilities listed in the Technical Qualifications paragraphs below.TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS (TQs): (Include as separate attachments, one page maximum per TQ.) Applicants will be rated on the TQs identified below which are essential for successful performance in the position. These statements should be a narrative explanation of your relevant background and experience. They must show that your experience, education and accomplishments reflect the competence and professional standing required to provide expertise required by this position. TQ statements that do not clearly address the qualification criteria will not be adequate for evaluation. The employee for this position must possess:1. Demonstrated ability in applying the principles, techniques, methods, processes, and technology involved in personnel security, insider threat, and counterintelligence operations to plan, organize, and manage complex personnel vetting programs and operations.2. Demonstrated ability to champion change; to analyze/decide among alternative solutions to current and anticipated personnel vetting needs in light of financially limited resources, and the need to acquire systems that can be put into operation quickly and efficiently.3. Demonstrated ability to provide effective leadership and participation in strategic planning and performance management; information, security, legislative and public affairs management and planning; human capital management; financial management and service provision.4. Knowledge of Operations Security (OPSEC), risk management methodology, systems security engineering,and countermeasures requirements of unique DoD programs or projects.Joint Duty Credit: All DSS executive level positions require Joint Duty Credit. Only those candidates who meet the Joint Duty Credit requirement will be eligible to compete/be considered for a senior executive position. Employees will receive joint duty credit for almost any rotational assignment to another IC component and may also be eligible to receive credit for service outside the IC (military, other government, or private sector) that was at least at the GS/GG-13 or DCIPS Pay Band 3 level, and it occurred on or after September 11, 2001. An external candidate, if selected, will be required to immediately apply for Joint Duty credit.Note: Employees without Joint Duty Credit may apply for the position and can be considered. If selected, a waiver would be required prior to final appointment. DSS seniors without Joint Duty at the same tier level may lateral into the position if selected without requesting a waiver.

