Intelligence Background Information



Peace Corps Manual Section 611 is applicable to this position. This section prohibits the employment of certain persons previously engaged in intelligence activities or connected with intelligence agencies within the past 10 years. If you have ever worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), you are not eligible for employment at the Peace Corps in any capacity, and you should not apply for employment.



PC-1336 Form: Applicants who are found to be otherwise qualified will be required to submit upon request in the future a completed PC-1336 form, or narrative signed statement, indicating whether the applicant has been involved in or has had any connection with intelligence activities or related work and, if so, the nature and dates of his or her involvement. Failure to meet this requirement will result in the applicant being rated ineligible for further consideration. If you have any other type of possible intelligence connection, your application will not be further considered until you submit this form. Except when the CIA or the National Security Agency (NSA) is involved (see below), if your connection with an Intelligence Agency involves an immediate family member who works or has worked in intelligence, the immediate family member should complete the form, not the applicant. Usually relying on memory is sufficient to answer most if not all of the questions. If you have an immediate family member who works or has worked for the CIA, you should not give them this form to complete. Please contact your relative in person—not by phone, email, social networking, or any other means that is not in person— and ask him or her to contact the Office of General Counsel at the CIA.



If your intelligence connection involves the NSA, you (or, if the connection is with a family member, that person) must contact NSA’s Office of the General Counsel at 410-854-3910 before submitting this form to Peace Corps.

You must meet the specialized experience at the grade level(s) in which you choose to be considered by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the closing date of the announcement. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. To ensure full credit for your experience, please indicate dates of employment by month, day, and year and the number of hours worked per week in your resume.This vacancy is being announced at one (1) grade level:Qualifying experience for the FP-2 level includes one year of specialized experience at least equivalent to the FP-3 or GS-13 level which is in or directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position.: Experience directing a segment of a highly technical, and complex administrative program which involves the programming, training, and evaluation of programs in the following sectors: Agriculture, Community Economic Development, Education, Environment, Literacy, Women’s Empowerment, and Youth in Development; Experience implementing operations for several agency-wide programs, and field offices; Experience facilitating accomplishments of an agency's mission or programs of national significance.Additional information on qualification requirements is outlined in the OPM Qualifications Standards Handbook of General Schedule Positions. It is available for your review on the OPM web site at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/

Peace Corps (PC) Information



This is a Federal civilian job in the Excepted Service and Peace Corps employees are paid on the Foreign Service scale. Employment is limited NTE 5 years.

Additional hiring needs may be filled through this vacancy.

National Service (e.g., volunteer experience) refers to paid or unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

Peace Corps is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factors.

Peace Corps is a drug free workplace and promotes a drug free environment.

Peace Corps is committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive culture. Our goal is to attract and develop the best and brightest from all lifestyles and backgrounds. Peace Corps strives to create a culture of inclusion where individuals feel respected and are treated fairly in all aspects of differences. Our commitment is to make a difference in the lives of people around the world.

Peace Corps provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Office of Human Resources by calling 202-692-1200 or the Office of Civil Rights and Diversity on 202-692-2139. Decisions on granting reasonable accommodation are made on a case-by-case basis.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens.

You must successfully complete a background security investigation with favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet this requirement will be grounds for employment termination.

All male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must be selective service registered. If selected for this position, you must sign a statement certifying your registration, or you must demonstrate exempt status under the Selective Service Law.

Prior Intelligence Activity or Related Work: Individuals who have been engaged in certain intelligence activity or who have been employed by or connected with an intelligence agency are ineligible for employment with Peace Corps. Acceptance of employment with Peace Corps precludes employment by certain intelligence organizations for a specific period of time, determined by the employing agency, after Peace Corps employment ceases.

A one (1) year trial period is required.

This is not a bargaining unit position.

This position requires the filing of a Financial Disclosure report.

If you have questions regarding this vacancy, you may contact peacecorpsjobs@peacecorps.gov . In the subject line of your e-mail, include the vacancy #, the position title, and the closing date.

