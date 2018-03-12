25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship required.

Candidates MUST meet all qualification requirements by closing date.

Applicants must complete online questionnaire.

This is a sensitive or national security position.

If selected, this position requires the completion of the SF-86.

This position may require working nights, weekends, and holidays.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoBasic Qualifications: Applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade (GS-12) which is directly related to this line of work. Specialized Experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience includes ALL of the following:Ability to express facts and ideas in written reports or in presentations; Skill in identifying significant events and relating the coverage to larger issues; Knowledge and understanding of political, economic, social and cultural issues, world conditions, public attitude and trends; Experience working in a large news organization; Experience working in a multicultural/Multilanguage setting; Experience reporting and broadcasting LIVE for a GLOBAL audience; Demonstrated experience managing projects that have been recognized for excellence by prestigious institutions/news organizations; Ability to write, edit, and file timely, balanced and comprehensive reports for the VOA News Center and Language Services; Comprehensive knowledge of journalism and digital publishing principles and methods to write, edit and produce integrated, well-balanced, unique and highly targeted content; Ability to exercise sound editorial judgement, work under deadline pressure, and improvise solutions in emergencies; and Extensive knowledge of journalism ethics and standards.

Applicant cannot substitute education for experience.

1. If you are an eligible Inter agency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) applicant you may apply for special selection over other candidates for this position. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85 or above on the rating criteria for this position. ICTAP eligibles must submit one of the following as proof of eligibility for the special selection priority: a separation notice; a "Notice of Personnel Action" (SF-50) documenting separation; an agency certification that you cannot be placed after injury compensation has been terminated; an OPM notification that your disability annuity has been terminated; OR a Military Department or National Guard Bureau notification that you are retired under 5 U.S.C. 8337(h) or 8456.

2. If you are still on active duty, you may submit a statement of service from your Personnel Command which states the date you entered active duty, the date you are separating, and the campaign medals you have received. http://www.chcoc.gov/transmittals/TransmittalDetails.aspx?TransmittalID=4881.

3. If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/59 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency.

4. If selected, you will be subject to a security investigation to establish your suitability for federal employment. The security investigation will include, among other aspects, a review of your credit.

6. All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.



Additional selections may be made if additional/identical vacancies occur within 90 days of certificate issuance.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once your resume or application is submitted, a review of your qualification will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements and competencies required for this position.



Competencies:

Interpersonal Skills

Writing

Listening

Speaking



Possession of competencies may be addressed in a cover letter and/or resume. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, your score can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your qualifications. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.