FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Finance, Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the NH-02 pay band (GS-11 equivalent) in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector performing financial management analysis for acquisition programs or projects.
.
Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp.
This is a Financial Management Level (II) certified position per the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2012, Section 1599d. This certification level must be achieved within prescribed timelines. Certification requirements are outlined in the DoD Instruction 1300.26 available at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/130026p.pdf.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.
All qualifications and requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.
Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.
Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final (e.g., Secret) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.
This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. This position has been identified as a Career Field "K" (Financial Management) at Level III. If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume.
Applicants not certified may still apply and be selected, but must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment. Certification requirements may be viewed at http://icatalog.dau.mil/onlinecatalog/CareerLvl.aspx.
This position may require travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS and may include remote or isolated sites. Must be willing and able to travel on military and commercial aircraft for extended periods of time.
This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.
Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.
A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.
The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.
If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.
Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf
ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/
Recruitment incentives may be authorized to eligible new hires.
Relocation incentives may be authorized.
Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.
This position is eligible for part time, full time or ad-hoc telework at the discretion of management.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:
- ACCOUNTABILITY
- FINANCIAL CONCEPTS POLICY AND PRINCIPLES
- FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS
- MANAGING HUMAN RESOURCES
- STRATEGIC THINKING
You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.
If, after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.
Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.
All eligibility, qualifications, and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week. Read more Security clearance Secret
