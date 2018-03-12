Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Extensive knowledge of the rules of governance and project lifecycle methodologies; considerable knowledge of Project Management concepts and principles.

Knowledge of the laws, policies, procedures and technologies affecting information sharing in the counterterrorism community, especially within national security, homeland security, law enforcement and state/local government.

Demonstrated interpersonal, organizational, and problem-solving skills, including a demonstrated ability to work effectively both independently and in a team or collaborative environment and to lead and mentor junior colleagues.

Demonstrated ability to communicate, both verbally and in writing, complex information in a clear, concise manner that is targeted to and meets the needs of diverse audiences with different perspectives and objectives.

Demonstrated ability to listen to, clarify, and convey understanding of others' ideas, comments, and questions as well as to integrate and build upon diverse opinions in a manner that encourages the formation of integrated solutions and positions.

Demonstrated ability to develop or implement information systems security plans and procedures.

Demonstrated ability to perform thorough work and conscientious about attending to detail.

Demonstrated ability to quickly identify and apply new technologies, methodologies, and technical languages.

Lead a team of professional contractors and assess performance, collaborate and oversee goal setting, and provide feedback on personal development.

