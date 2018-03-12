Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Selectee will be subject to a pre-employment fingerprint check.

Selectee will be subject to a pre-employment background investigation.

ESEP appointees typically serve a two year trial period.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

Confidential Financial Disclosure Form required

Selectee may be subject to a probationary/trial period.

You must meet the requirements of the job by 11:59 (Eastern Standard Time) of the closing date: March 14, 2018

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, your resume must state sufficient experience and/or education, to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are applying.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.For positions requiring positive education requirements, or if you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you MUST submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume.http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0500/accounting-series-0510/Your resume must demonstrate at least one (1) year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade level in the Federal service obtained in either the private or public sector performing the following type of work and/or tasks: evaluating complex financial systems; interprets accounting regulations; analyzing data entered into financial and budget systems; identifies problem areas and recommends solutions for operation accounting systems and experience working with a variety of accounting systems or modules.Time-In-Grade Requirements: Merit Promotion (status) candidates must have completed one year of service at the GS-12 grade level. Time-In-Grade provisions do not apply under the Excepted Service Examining Plan (ESEP).

A degree in Accounting or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting.



Federal Employees earn annual leave at a rate (4, 6 or 8 hours per pay period) which is based on the number of years they have served as a Federal employee. IHS may offer newly-appointed Federal employees credit for their directly related previous non-federal experience or active duty uniformed military service. This credited service can be used in determining the rate at which they earn annual leave is earned.



This position meets the criteria specified in pillar number one of the five pillars of the PHS Commissioned Corps. PHS Commissioned Officers interested in performing the duties of this position within the Commissioned Corps MUST apply online under the merit promotion announcement indicated above in order to receive consideration. For more information on PHS Commissioned Corps, visit the website at: http://www.usphs.gov/



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Security Clearance: If you are selected for this vacancy, you must undergo a pre-employment fingerprint check and background investigation. Fingerprint results and background investigation documentation must be cleared prior to hire. You will receive instructions on how to obtain and submit fingerprints and background investigation documentation. After you begin your employment, your continued employment is contingent upon the outcome of a complete background investigation as determined by the sensitivity level of your position. The investigation must find that you are suitable for Federal employment in your position. If you are found not suitable, you will be terminated after you begin work. If you make a false statement in any part of your application, you may not be hired; you may be fired after you begin work; or subject to possible criminal charges.

IHS - Operated Properties are tobacco free Read more

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications required and on the extent to which your application shows that you possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities associated with this position. To determine if you are qualified for this position, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against the qualifications as defined in the qualifications section of this vacancy announcement and your responses to the assessment questions.

You will be further evaluated/rated based on the information provided in your resume (your resume must state specific duties that relate to this position) and your responses to the assessment questions to determine your competency in the following:



Oral Communication

Planning and Evaluating

Policy Analysis

Problem Solving

Technical Application

Written Communication

Veterans , i.e. (VEOA, VRA, and 30% or more disabled) - https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/veterans-services/vet-guide/

Career Transition Assistance Program (CTAP) - http://www.ihs.gov/jobs/permanentDocs/ctap.doc

Interagency Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) - https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/

Schedule A Appointments for the Disabled - https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/disability-employment/hiring/