Not required

U.S. Citizenship. Must be at least 16 years of age.

Additional positions may be filled through this vacancy announcement.

Requires a trial period if the requirement has not been met.

Appointment to this position may require a background investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet all legal and regulatory requirements. Reference the "Required Documents" section for additional requirements.

: This position requires completion of a first professional law degree (LL.B or J.D.)Should you be selected for this position, verification of your academic degree(s) is necessary to determine your qualifications or eligibility for this position, you will be required to submit an official transcripts for verification purposes before you are hired.Appointments as a Law Clerk are limited to 14 months during which time appointee must be admitted in good standing to the bar of a court of general jurisdiction of a state, territory or possession of the United States andbe appointed to a term appointment as an Attorney-Advisor.

A LL.B or J.D. is a requirement for this position. If you do not submit sufficient academic documentation necessary to demonstrate that you meet the eligibility and minimum qualification requirements described in this announcement, your application will be deemed incomplete and you will be ineligible for further consideration for this vacancy.



College Transcript and Evaluation of Foreign Education - The Department of Labor does not recognize academic degrees from unauthorized secondary schools or post-secondary institutions that are not accredited by an accrediting body recognized by the Department of Education. Any applicant falsely claiming an academic degree from an accredited school will be subject to actions ranging from disqualification from federal employment to removal from federal service. If your education was completed at a foreign college or university, you must show comparability to education received in accredited educational institutions in the United States and comparability to applicable minimum course work requirements for this position. Click Evaluation of Foreign Education for more information.

The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.



The Department of Labor does not make unfavorable hiring decisions on the basis of an applicant's previous or current unemployment, or the fact that an applicant has experienced financial difficulty through no fault of his/her own and has undertaken good faith efforts to meet his/her financial obligations. Consideration is given to financial status in relation to appointments only where required by law, regulation, or Executive Order.



Refer to these links for more information: GENERAL INFORMATION, REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION, ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTATION, SELECTIVE SERVICE REGISTRATION, PROBATIONARY PERIOD, FORMER FEDERAL EMPLOYEES

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants meeting the minimum qualification requirements for this position will be further evaluated against the following evaluation factors. Current and/or past supervisors may be contacted unless specified otherwise. A panel and/or the selecting official or his/her designee may interview applicants.



Evaluation Factors:



1. Demonstrated skill in researching and preparing well-written, organized and persuasive legal documents.

2. Ability to make effective oral presentations in a clear and concise manner.

3. Ability to establish and maintain effective liaison with agency staff.

4. Ability to multi-task in a complex and fast-paced inter-disciplinary legal environment.



It is the responsibility of the applicant to supply sufficient information to provide a basis for rating each of the evaluation factors listed above.



Individuals who meet eligibility requirements for special priority selection under ICTAP/CTAP must be well-qualified for the position to receive consideration for special priority selection. Be sure to review DOL Account Eligibility/Core Questions #23 and 26 to reflect that you are applying as an ICTAP/CTAP eligible and submit supporting documentation.



The information you provide may be verified by a review of your work experience and/or education, by checking references and through other means (ex. interview).

To preview questions please click here.