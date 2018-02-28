Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Program Manager, Georgetown Entrepreneurship Initiative (GUEI) - McDonough School of Business

With the support of Georgetown's McDonough School of Business, the Georgetown Entrepreneurship initiative (GUEI) enables students to see the world as entrepreneurs do, while providing the knowledge and skills they need to act on their insights and add value to society. Under the banner of Startup Hoyas, we provide a growing suite of academic, extracurricular, and off-campus programs, and connect our students to accomplished alumni, industry experts, entrepreneurs and business executives. Our mission is to create a culture of entrepreneurship throughout the Georgetown University community and to ensure that every graduate and undergraduate student has the opportunity to explore and experience what is means to behave like an entrepreneur.

The Program Manager serves as the primary liaison between WeWork, the GUEI, and the Georgetown Venture Lab community members. S/he recruits and supports the members the Venture Lab community and arranges dedicated programs/events organized on behalf of members. Reporting to the Entrepreneurship Initiative Associate Director, the Program Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Day-to-Day Operations

Leads efforts to recruit potential members, including outreach to alumni networks and the local startup community, social media and any other relevant promotional methods.

Reviews and vets applications from potential members, negotiating terms with those invited to join.

Creates and administers membership agreements, monitors occupancy levels, and creates a waitlist for space if applicable.

Monitors for payment delinquencies or any other membership agreement violations, and takes appropriate actions to resolve.

Designated Space Management

Prepares the space for initial occupancy and arranges for any furniture/fittings as needed in coordination with the WeWork team.

Liaises with WeWork to make sure the space is fit for use at all times, troubleshooting as needed.

Arranges for supplies and coordinates with outside vendors as needed.

Monitors use of the space to ensure that members are utilizing the space appropriately and are respectful of other occupants.

Oversees any use of the space for special events.

Financial Arrangements

Creates an estimate of initial set-up costs for approval.

Develops and manages the ongoing program administration budget, including ongoing recruitment of new members and the delivery of regular programming.

Manages the monthly invoicing and reconciliation process, calculating the balance owed to WeWork after individual member payments and arranging for payment.

Produces regular reports/metrics on occupancy rates, revenues, operational costs, and any other relevant performance indicators.

Scheduling and Support Services

Surveys members on a regular basis to understand their programming needs and preferences.

Designs and delivers a regular calendar of community building/networking events and workshops on relevant topics.

Reaches out to alumni and other subject matter experts who can provide technical assistance to Venture Lab members.

Organizes opportunities for office hours with Entrepreneurs in Residence and other potential mentors.

Evaluates the effectiveness and popularity of programs, proposing new programming ideas.

Identifies and promotes programs and opportunities sponsored by other organizations which may be of interest to Venture Lab members.

General Administrative Support

Works closely with the GUEI leadership team to make sure that the Venture Lab activities are well-coordinated with main campus entrepreneurship programs and other strategic initiatives.

Assists the Associate Director with day-to-day expense tracking and reconciliation with budget.

Prepares reports on actual and proposed spending by category and by event/purpose.

Supports communication between the GUEI and its Advisory Board members, donors, alumni and other members of the business community.

Supports GUEI team with the collection of other key activity measures and preparation of status reports.

Assists with the onboarding and supervision of student workers, including timesheet tracking.

Assists with other day-to-day administrative tasks, including ordering supplies, catering orders, room reservations, and program administration as needed.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 to 5 years of professional experience in a managerial or operational role, or in a comparable setting in which strong management, communications and interpersonal skills are needed

Experience with time management, negotiation and budgeting

Strong professional presence, excellent interpersonal skills, and exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Outgoing, articulate, well-organized individual, with a welcoming and calm demeanor and a natural inclination toward client service

High level of attention to detail and an eye for process improvement

Preference for experience in sales or customer service and a strong interest in startups

