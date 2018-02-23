PD18-08 Friday, 23rd February 2018 Mortgage Finance Main OfficeKensington, Md10400 Detrick AvenueFull Time4 Year Degree

This position is responsible for financial analysis, financial modeling, and supporting the underwriting and portfolio management functions within a major multifamily affordable housing mortgage and bond portfolio. The position supports the multifamily underwriting function by preparing financial analyses (including narratives), monitoring schedule and providing support for all financial aspects related to the underwriting and financing of multifamily real estate transactions, as well as the processing and monitoring the use of bond proceeds after closing. The position is also responsible for understanding, summarizing and monitoring requirements contained in various legal documents and helping to ensure regulatory compliance. The Financial Analyst will also provide administrative support to the department by processing invoices related to multifamily bond issuances, managing escrow accounts and processing loan servicing fees for loans within the portfolio, and assists in the development and update of the department's budget.