Financial Analyst
- Employer
- Housing Opportunities Commission
- Location
- Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Kensington, Md
10400 Detrick Avenue
Full Time
4 Year Degree
This position is responsible for financial analysis, financial modeling, and supporting the underwriting and portfolio management functions within a major multifamily affordable housing mortgage and bond portfolio. The position supports the multifamily underwriting function by preparing financial analyses (including narratives), monitoring schedule and providing support for all financial aspects related to the underwriting and financing of multifamily real estate transactions, as well as the processing and monitoring the use of bond proceeds after closing. The position is also responsible for understanding, summarizing and monitoring requirements contained in various legal documents and helping to ensure regulatory compliance. The Financial Analyst will also provide administrative support to the department by processing invoices related to multifamily bond issuances, managing escrow accounts and processing loan servicing fees for loans within the portfolio, and assists in the development and update of the department's budget.
- Requires Bachelor's degree in finance or related field (Master's degree preferred).
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in multifamily loan management, underwriting, servicing and/or mortgage banking.
- Must have Excellent analytical, financial modeling skills
- Must have the ability to deal with people tactfully, effectively, individually and in a team.
- Must have excellent written and oral communication skills, and the ability to comprehend and summarize legal documents.
- Must have the ability to manage competing priorities.
- Must have knowledge of real estate finance with emphasis on affordable housing finance.
- Must have extensive experience in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
- Ability to develop financial spreadsheets.
- Must have excellent interpersonal skills as well as oral and written communications skills.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-