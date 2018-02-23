The PALS tutor works with students in grades K-3 in small groups of students of five or less, who have been identified as needing additional support in early literacy.

The PALS tutor works side by side with the school reading specialists to help students improve early literacy skills, including phonemic awareness and fluency.

* High school diploma; Bachelor's Degree preferred

* Ability to relate to children, teachers, and other school staff

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit; use hands to touch and hold objects or instruments; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; and stoop, kneel, crouch or bend and may be required to lift up to approximately 15 pounds.