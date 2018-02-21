This is a part-time employee working in the school lunchroom in an elementary school.

An employee in this class is responsible for overseeing students from the time they enter the lunchroom until the time they leave. Work is performed under the supervision of the School Principal/Assistant Principal.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Assists students who may need help as they go through the lunch line, including assisting students with condiments, opening milk cartons and other containers, dispensing napkins, etc

* Oversees the conduct, seating, and needs of students as they are seated in the lunch room in order to maintain an orderly lunchroom atmosphere by encouraging students to practice good table etiquette, to respect the feelings of others, and to refrain from sharing food with classmates

* Helps any parents, relatives, or visitors who may enter the lunchroom

* Arranges tables for seating of students

* Assists with clean up of the lunchroom after each class has been dismissed and at the conclusion of each day's lunch room activities, and at additional times if required

* Knows the appropriate fire exits to use in case of emergencies

* Performs related work as required



Graduation from high school; or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Knowledge of student behavior as applied to children; of the language, culture, and other characteristics of the families whose children are enrolled in Loudoun County Public Schools

* Ability to work effectively with children; to supervise student behavior, maintain discipline, and to perform general lunch room duties

* Good human relations and communications skills