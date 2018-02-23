The Mechanic II is responsible for maintaining school buses, cars, trucks, farm tractors and attachments, mowers, pumps, and other motorized equipment.

* Proficiency in TIG/MIG welding, as well as knowledge of material properties (Aluminum and Stainless Steel & Alloys). Prototype parts development by analyzing the project, calculating requirements, and determining appropriate metal and welding techniques to complete the project

* Performs state and safety inspections of school buses, cars, trucks, and other equipment requiring inspections

* Performs drive line, engine, transmission, rear end, electrical systems, automotive computerized electronics, and diesel and gas engine repair to automotive, wheeled equipment and body and panel fabrication repairs

* Installs, checks, and repairs special equipment such as wheel chair lifts, emergency equipment light bars, seat belts and restraints, and other special equipment common to school bus, police, and fire and rescue operations

* Operates specialized equipment common to the automotive repair industry including spin balancers, electronic test equipment, brake drum lathes, and valve grinders

* Supervises automotive services technicians in accomplishing job specific duties

* Performs other related work such as tire changing and repair, shop clean up, road calls, wrecker duty, general shop maintenance, and related tasks as assigned

* Performs additional duties and daily jobs as assigned by management

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Graduation from high school with training and update courses in automotive, welding, and fabrication repairs

* Minimum of two years of experience as a welder with MIG and TIG welding experience

* Minimum of five years of experience at the journeyman level of automotive repair

* Must have two years of diesel experience at journeyman level of repair

* Ability to operate forklifts, tow trucks, tire trucks, electric welders, acetylene torch, and other equipment being repaired within three months of employment

* Attain Commercial Driver's License with endorsements as directed by management

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS:

The Mechanic II reports to the Team Leader.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to walk, stand, and climb a ladder; stoop, kneel, crouch or bend; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects or tools; reach with hands and arms; and lift and carry up to approximately 50 pounds unassisted. The work includes exposure to battery acid; flammable liquids such as gasoline, diesel fuel, cleaning fluids; and high-speed metal grinding machines. The employee is required to see for the safe operation of a motor vehicle and other material handling equipment. Some work is performed outside in inclement weather. May occasionally be exposed to extreme temperatures, other inclement weather, and loud noises.

