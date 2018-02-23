The Automotive Services Technician (Parts Service) is responsible for providing service to the line mechanic and external customer by providing parts, support, and tire repair as required.

DESCRIPTION:

Automotive Service Technicians may be required to work in any of the other Automotive Service areas.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Orders stock and inventory parts

* Maintains an orderly, organized warehouse

* Maintains a database and reviews parts usage to recommend additions and deletions to the inventory

* Tests and determines automotive battery condition and removes batteries that cannot hold charge

* Researches part numbers and parts using applicable manuals

* Assists the Parts Supervisor in performing cyclic inventories and assumes Parts Supervisor responsibilities as needed

* Performs related tasks as directed and fills in for other Automotive Service Technicians as needed



QUALIFICATIONS:

* Qualified as a parts counter worker

* Possesses excellent communication skills

* Two years of experience in related area

* Skilled in using tools of the trade

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS:

The Automotive Services Technician - Parts Service reports to the Parts Supervisor

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects or tools; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk, and hear. The employee must be able to regularly lift up to 50 pounds unassisted and occasionally lift up to 80 pounds. The employee is regularly required to climb in, on, and under vehicles; work on concrete floors; perform road service; and work in inclement weather conditions. Hazards include potential exposure to battery acid, electric shock, and flammable liquids such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and cleaning fluids; driving vehicles during inclement and severe weather conditions.

