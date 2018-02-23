The Vehicle Transportation Specialist is responsible for managing, organizing, inspecting, and tracking inventory of buses and vehicles utilizing the parking lot at the Central Garage Facility (CGF).

Must be positively motivated and able to work in a fast-paced environment. Must be able to work outdoors during extreme temperatures and inclement weather.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Designs, controls, and manages parking plan for CGF parking lot

* Designates and assigns parking location for Special Education, field trip, regular education, spare buses, and privately-owned vehicles

* Coordinates with the Service Desk on parking locations for spare buses upon return and issuance to drivers/customers

* Performs daily pre-trip safety inspections and inspects spare buses to ensure lights, gas, fluid levels, and cleanliness are appropriate

* Ensures parking lot travel lanes are clear, safe, and free from obstructions

* Assists drivers by filling up DEF fluid, windshield washer fluid, and supplies

* Performs other duties as assigned



QUALIFICATIONS:

* High school diploma or GED certificate

* Communicates, understands, and carries out written and oral instructions

* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while producing safe results

* Must have valid state driver's license with clean/safe driving record

* Required to attain CDL as required by management

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to walk, stand, and climb a ladder; stoop, kneel, crouch or bend; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects or tools; reach with hands and arms; and lift and carry up to approximately 50 pounds unassisted. The employee is required to see for the safe operation of a motor vehicle and other material handling equipment. May occasionally be exposed to extreme temperatures, other inclement weather, and loud noises.

