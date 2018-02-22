This is work providing instructional support, training, and personal assistance to teachers of students with physical disabilities or intellectual disabilities.



An employee in this assignment is responsible for assisting the teacher by performing instructional duties, preparing classroom materials, supervising student behavior, learning and applying specific behavior management techniques, performing clerical duties, and providing assistance with personal hygiene and physical care as required. The work is performed under the guidance and supervision of the teacher.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides individual and group instructional support as assigned by the teacher; assists the teacher by having materials ready; presents activities in any of the following developmental areas: cognitive, speech and language, fine motor, gross motor, social/emotional, and daily living skills; reinforces concepts and practice skills.

* Collects and records student data such as skill practice, seizure occurrences, and toileting

* Provides discipline in the absence of the teacher and maintains consistency with procedures established by the teacher

* Implements behavior modification plans

* Practices individual speech sounds, vocabulary, and syntax objectives with students as directed by the speech therapist; reads to students and asks questions to stimulate language development; presents language activities involving expressive and receptive areas of development

* Supervises learning centers during independent student work and assists students in manipulating materials

* Participates in classroom activities such as discussions and games

* Operates computer and audiovisual equipment such as DVD, data projector, or smartboards

* Performs related work as required



* Graduation from high school and experience as a teacher aide or working with children

* Ability to work under the supervision of the teacher, including following lesson plans prepared by teachers

* Ability to work effectively with individual children and small groups, meeting the instructional objectives as established by the teacher

* Physical ability to lift, position, and assist students as required

* Ability to accept and adapt to the wide differences in student characteristics and abilities

* Ability to operate standard office equipment, learn to operate video equipment, and learn to perform individual medical procedures when necessary

* Good human relations and communications skills; patience and flexibility

