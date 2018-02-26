Police Cadet
- Employer
- Fairfax County Government
- Location
- FAIRFAX (EJ28), VA
- Salary
- $13.71 - $22.86 hr
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- May 24, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Police cadets are apprenticeship opportunities with the Fairfax County Police Department. Under close supervision, receives on-the-job training in:
Receives training in basic tools of criminology, fingerprinting, photography, various communication systems, etc. Assigned to public service positions answering telephones, responding to information requests and performing general clerical work as required. Performs stock clerk duties issuing and receiving supplies.
For more information click here.
NOTE: The positions being filled with this announcement are eligible for some benefits with the county. Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities
Any combination of education, experience and training equivalent to: high school graduation or a GED issued by a state department of education certified by the Virginia State Department of Education.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Professional working proficiency, or higher, in one or more of the following languages: Spanish, Korean, and/or Vietnamese.
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
Work requires ability to: negotiate all types of terrain on foot, sit, crouch, walk, and run in order to respond to routine/emergency police duties, use police issued equipment/vehicles; use keyboard; and to work outdoors with exposure to varied weather conditions. All duties accomplished with or without reasonable accommodations.
SELECTION PROCEDURE
Selection process includes: polygraph examination; medical exam; psychological exam; physical ability test; background interview; comprehensive background investigation and final selection interview.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.
- Basic law enforcement skills
- Traffic control
- Crime prevention
- Communications
- First aid
- Crime scene search
- Arrest procedures and Criminal investigation.
- Ability to comprehend the fundamentals of law enforcement;
- Ability to acquire a knowledge of State laws and County codes and ordinances;
- Ability to learn to write accurate, concise reports;
- Ability to use motor vehicles and firearms;
- Ability to maintain effective relationships with fellow employees and the public;
- Ability to follow written and oral instructions;
- Ability to maintain a high level of ethical standards;
- Ability to demonstrate a high level of integrity and be truthful at all times.
- Must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien eligible for U.S. citizenship by age 21.
- Incumbents shall not use any tobacco products on and off duty starting at the time of appointment. The incumbent must be willing to sign a Condition of Employment Agreement acknowledging the prohibition of the use of tobacco products both on and off duty.
- Police Cadets must be 18 to 20 years of age at date of appointment.
- Must, within six months of reaching age 21, meet all eligibility requirements for Police Officer I to be selected for employment as a Police Officer I;
