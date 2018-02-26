Provides technical assistance for the capital projects section and the traffic engineering section, for projects including roadways, intersections, transit, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities. Maintains and operates project database using Microsoft Access and other database applications. Prepares project status reports using Access and other database applications. Prepares maps and graphics using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and other software, and updates and maintains GIS layers of transportation projects. Coordinates updates of web-based maps and information from project database and GIS layers. Assists planners and engineers with transportation projects including field reviews of project locations and preparation of project scopes and preliminary estimates. Conducts research, including land records research.

Employment Standards

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Any combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to: high school graduation or a GED issued by a state department of education; plus four years of paraprofessional engineering support work, as defined by the area to which assigned.

The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check to the satisfaction of the employer.Strong computer skills; three years of experience using Microsoft Access and other database applications. GIS software-related work or three years of non-professional planning, zoning, or transportation related work. Experience in data management, creating project reports, and creating and updating web-based maps and information; ability to research and analyze data; strong verbal and writing skills; experience with transportation projects, including project scoping and preparing preliminary estimates.Work is generally sedentary. However, employee may be required to do some walking, standing and lift up to 25 pounds. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview.