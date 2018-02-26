Provides direct supervision of the Benefits and Enrollment Team for the CSB. Manages the processes and procedures for the team. Partner with CSB clinical staff to ensure that CSB clients experience seamless and coordinated support addressing gaps in their medical, primary care, insurance, or medication needs. Advanced-level analytic and technical work in the analysis, research, and policy and procedure development related to CSB operations that influence CSB consumer access to entitlement programs and health service supports. At the CSB service sites, the Financial Eligibility Manager ensures that consumers are appropriately and proactively referred to the Benefits and Enrollment Team to minimize consumer access to financial barriers to behavioral health, primary care, dental care, and prescription services. The team facilitates enrollment, conducts in-person interviews with consumers to identify available resources for primary medical care and prescription assistance, and performs tasks related to staff and consumer consultations and in-service trainings and special projects. This position is an essential member of the business operations leadership team.



As a member of the management team, collaborates with other supervisors and managers to ensure that staff, the community, and other human service providers work together to provide a holistic program of services;

Provides day-to-day guidance, direction, and mentoring to a group of professional staff on case related issues, policies and procedures, agency initiatives, and professional development;

Plans caseloads, assigns cases and reviews case records;

Ensures all program timeframes and performance outcomes are met;

Communicates performance expectations and monitors performance and

accomplishments of staff and overall unit against the goals and objectives of the program;

Regularly conducts individual conferences with staff to discuss specific case problems and monitors casework progress;

Identifies crisis situations and provides crisis intervention as needed to address difficult or dangerous situations;

Interviews job applicants and makes recommendations for hiring;

Prepares and conducts formal and informal performance evaluations in a timely manner;

Handles performance and discipline issues in a timely manner and in accordance with County personnel policy;

Plans for and facilitates the professional growth of staff;

Interprets, applies, and explains complex federal, state and County policies to applicants, service providers, the general public and other interested parties;

Prepares appeal documents and may represent the agency in administrative appeals filed by clients;

Participates in case staffing with other County staff or community organizations to

assess needs of clients;

Participates in inter and intra agency multidisciplinary work groups and teams

Makes public presentations on programs and services;

Monitors and assures efficient, effective coordination of services provided to clients, identifies service delivery gaps and takes action to improve operations;

Evaluates the effectiveness of policies, procedures, and best practices to ensure

compliance with federal, state and local regulations;

May participate in the evaluation of service providers and provide feedback to program management staff;

Researches available grants and business and community partnerships and determines feasibility of acquisition of funds and appropriate projects for funding;

Writes and/or assists with writing grant applications, proposals for funding, and business plans;

Prepares or oversees and presents narrative and statistical reports documenting the work of the unit and/or in relation to case activity.

Thorough knowledge of complex federal, state and local laws governing public assistance and welfare reform;

Knowledge of basic human behavior and social problems;

Knowledge of social, economic, health and cultural factors which can serve as barriers to employment;

Knowledge of best practices in workforce development and case management;

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing;

Ability to make mathematical computations;

Ability to schedule, organize, and manage workload of self and others sufficient to meet deadlines;

Ability to read, interpret and apply program policies and procedures;

Ability to use automated technology to conduct research, to establish and maintain case records, and to produce correspondence and reports;

Ability to interpret and analyze data;

Ability to handle multiple deadlines, high volume of client contact, high caseloads, and competing priorities;

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with clients, co-workers, other human service providers and the general public;

Ability to work well with clients and coworkers from various socio-economic and cultural backgrounds;

Ability to maintain professional ethics related to confidentiality of client information;

Ability to work in a team environment;

Ability to work effectively with people under stress;

Ability to provide excellent customer service;

Ability to identify clients in crisis and intervene to stabilize the situation;

Ability to identify client issues requiring referral to other human service providers (e.g., substance abuse, spousal abuse);

Ability to supervise the work of others effectively;

Ability to provide ongoing, timely, and constructive feedback to staff regarding case work;

Ability to develop, train, mentor, and motivate staff;

Ability to review cases for consistency, best practice, timeliness, accuracy and appropriateness of action;

Ability to accept changes in work assignments and environment;

Ability to recognize and implement best proactive approaches to service delivery;

Ability to make public presentations.

