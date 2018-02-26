Responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the population health epidemiology section within a rapidly growing Epidemiology Division of a large health department. Responsible for the surveillance and monitoring of health status, population health outcomes and its correlates to identify trends of chronic diseases, opioid use and abuse, other adverse health issues, contributing social determinants of health, and recommend practices or policies based on such data and information that will promote and protect public health. Oversees or performs advanced or specialized professional work which includes expert knowledge and management in specific fields such as population health and chronic disease epidemiology. Provides supervision and oversight for a multidisciplinary team. Provides technical assistance on the design and development of surveys, health surveillance reports, publications, grants and research papers and performs supervisory and advanced professional analytical work in surveillance, detection and, prevention of disease. Establishes and implements scientific, administrative and program direction within the population health epidemiology program. Directs planning efforts for detailed studies and implements operational and programmatic policies and procedures for tracking and prevention of disease and for population-based health initiatives within the agency, interagency and with community partners and stakeholders.

Employment StandardsAdvanced degree in epidemiology: doctorate degree (Ph.D.) plus five years of experience in epidemiology-related work, or master's degree in Public Health (MPH) or Master of Science (MS) with graduate work in epidemiology and/or biostatistics plus eight years of experience in epidemiology-related work; plus, two years of supervisory/managerial positions or equivalent experience managing staff.Possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, a Child Protective Services Registry, and a check with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to the satisfaction of the employer. Incumbent must be able to operate keyboard driven equipment and computer. Position frequently communicates and must be able to exchange accurate information with others verbally and in writing.Considerable background in population based epidemiology of chronic disease and/or communicable diseases. Specific experience with opioid surveillance and epidemiology would be helpful. Experience in community based programs and program management. Supervisory experience. Clear and concise oral and written communication skills.Job is generally sedentary in nature, however, job entails walking, standing, sitting, climbing stairs, reaching and bending; uses hands to grasp, handle, or feel. Visual acuity is required to read data on a computer monitor; Employee may be required to lift up or carry up to 25 lbs. occasionally. Generally works in an office environment yet may occasionally be required to perform job duties outside of the typical office setting. All duties perform with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.