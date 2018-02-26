As part of a large local health department with a rapidly developing Epi Division and Population Health Unit, oversees the planning and implementation of complex epidemiologic investigations of chronic diseases in the community through epidemiologic and surveillance activities for gathering, analyzing and disseminating population health data to inform, prioritize and monitor the delivery of the interventions related to chronic diseases and population health. Supervises professional staff and manages multiple projects or studies while determining public health priorities. Conducts and analyzes major, complex or sensitive epidemiologic studies and surveillance data. Conducts senior-level research and analyses of epidemiological data and recommends intervention measures for the cause and control of diseases. Develops study and project designs and prepares study reports, publications, and research papers. Evaluates disease intervention programs and recommends program changes within a community model to reduce the incidence of disease (morbidity and mortality). Guides policy and development of disease intervention programs within agency and with community stakeholders.

Employment StandardsAdvanced degree in epidemiology doctorate degree (PhD) plus two years of experience in epidemiology-related work, or master's degree in Public Health (MPH) or Master of Science (MS) with graduate work in epidemiology and/or biostatistics plus five years of experience in epidemiology-related work.Valid driver's license.Considerable background in population based epidemiology of chronic disease and population health. Specific experience with opioid surveillance and epidemiology would be helpful. Experience in community based programs and program management. Supervisory experience. Clear and concise oral and written communication skills.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, an Office of the Inspector General (OIG) check, a check of the Child Protective Services Registry, and a driving record check to the satisfaction of the employer.Job is generally sedentary in nature, however, job entails walking, standing, sitting, climbing stairs, reaching and bending; uses hands to grasp, handle, or feel. Visual acuity is required to read data on a computer monitor; ability to drive a vehicle. Incumbent must be able to operate keyboard driven equipment and computer. Position frequently communicates and must be able to exchange accurate information with others verbally and in writing. Employee may be required to lift up or carry up to 25 lbs. occasionally. Generally works in an office environment yet may occasionally be required to perform job duties outside of the typical office setting. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.