Deputy Sheriff I
- Employer
- Fairfax County Government
- Location
- FAIRFAX (FJ16), VA
- Salary
- $48,973.39 - $79,774.45 yr
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- May 04, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Fairfax County Sheriff's Office is committed to providing world-class public safety with honor, courage, and a dedication to service. The Fairfax County Sheriff's Office is the largest sheriff's office in Virginia with over 600 professional men and women. We serve a population of over 1.1 million citizens in one of the most diverse counties in the nation, and offer a variety of law enforcement opportunities in areas that include:
The duties of the Deputy Sheriff I are mandated by federal, state, county and agency regulations, performs a variety of basic deputy sheriff duties in the field of law enforcement; specifically in the areas of correctional services, community corrections, court services and administration, and any other assigned duties.
Note: The Deputy Sheriff I works a 12.5 hour shift inside the Adult Detention Center, the shift options are:
Any combination of education, experience and training equivalent to the following: high school diploma or a GED issued by a state department of education.
CERTIFICATES AND LICENSES REQUIRED:
Possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at time of appointment.
The following must be obtained from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services within one year of appointment:
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
Duties performed with or without reasonable accommodation. Skills in the use of firearms, defensive tactics & non-lethal weapons; ability to operate vehicles, emergency equipment, radio and CAD; ability to maintain a level of physical fitness appropriate to assignment; ability to work effectively under stress; ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both oral and written.
SELECTION PROCEDURE:
What to expect at the www.nationaltestingnetwork.com website:
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.
- Court services
- Issue warrants
- Civil process
- Adult detention
- Serve on federal task forces
- Emergency response team
- Inmate transport
- Community programs
- As a member of a squad on an assigned shift, supervises inmate activities, prevents escapes and maintains order, discipline and security;
- Takes appropriate action in emergency situations in accordance with established riot, hostage, fire and disaster plans;
- Serves warrants and makes arrests;
- Maintains order in the assigned courtroom and on the premises of the Judicial Center, and provides security from disruption and violence;
- Executes and returns civil and criminal process and Department of Motor Vehicle suspension orders, levies and evictions;
- Gives testimony in court on actions taken during arrests and investigations in criminal matters;
- Oversees inmates during periods of recreation outside their assigned living area;
- Searches, fingerprints, photographs and assigns quarters to inmates;
- Interviews inmates and case managers to assess suitability for placement in the work release program;
- Monitors offenders' performance of community service projects to assure the quality of work performed and the whereabouts of offenders;
- Searches offenders and grounds for contraband;
- Transports, by vehicle, inmates and other individuals in custody;
- Performs routine law enforcement duties as required (e.g. traffic enforcement, accident response and investigation, criminal investigations, etc.)
- Maintains complete and accurate records and prepares clear and concise reports.
- Knowledge of the policies, procedures and practices of the functional area to which assigned;
- Knowledge of federal, state, and County laws and ordinances affecting assigned duties;
- Knowledge of standard operating procedures and guidelines as well as riot, hostage, fire and disaster plans;
- Knowledge of the agency's information technology system (e.g. PC's);
- Demonstrated skill in the use of firearms, defensive tactics and non-lethal weapons;
- Ability to operate vehicles, emergency equipment, radio and CAD;
- Ability to affect a physical arrest;
- Ability to maintain a level of physical fitness appropriate to assignment;
- Ability to work a shift work schedule which includes rotating shifts, evenings, weekends, and holidays;
- Ability to work effectively under stress;
- Ability to establish and maintain good working relationships with fellow staff members, inmates, and other departments and agencies;
- Ability to effectively handle situations requiring tact, diplomacy, fairness and good judgment;
- Ability to make accurate observations and remember names, faces and details;
- Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing.
