Interested in a communications position where you're making a real difference in your community? Consider a career with the agency that links local treatment and resources for individuals with mental health concerns, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Serve a key role in developing, managing and implementing the CSB's multi-media communications and outreach efforts. Bring your knowledge in writing, editing, video, graphic design, social media, promotions and event planning to an agency with a crucial messages to deliver to over 1.1 million residents. Helps promote and market the CSB's services as a key member of the communications team. Manages agency's intranet and creates and edits internal communications pieces, directed towards staff and individuals served by the CSB. Writes testimony for CSB board members, research and implement innovative mental health campaigns, and work closely with staff at all levels of the agency.Creative thinking, collaborative processing and team building are important assets to bring to a growing the CSB communications department. Help meet the demands of a fast-paced communications environment.



To learn more about careers that make a difference, watch our video "We Are CSB".

Planning and implementing photographic coverage of events;

Plans and implements a Speakers Bureau or plans speaking engagements for department;

Makes presentations on behalf of the department to community and County;

Plans and implements event and meetings;

Writes speeches for presentation to community and County;

Writes proposals in support of departmental goals and projects;

Produces multimedia productions to support the goals of the department (multimedia may include audio, video or online productions);

Implements and supervises the implementation of print production projects;

Implements and supervises the implementation of website development and new media projects;

May serve as spokesperson for the department with the media;

Budgeting and cost control for communication projects that are supervised;

Conducts audience / constituent research for evaluation and measurement of communication programs;

Serves as a member of the department's communication planning (strategic planning, action planning) team;

Makes public presentations on behalf of department.

Ability to supervise the work of others in publication management, multimedia development, community relations or media relations;

Ability to write, edit and design for departmental publications;

Ability to write for multimedia;

Ability to use photography equipment and to plan photography coverage;

Ability to use current computer software and email;

Ability to solve problems;

Ability to be able to manage projects (including budgeting);

Ability to be able to communicate in a crisis;

Ability to adapt broadly defined policy guidance to specific situations with a minimal amount of supervision;

Ability to work under pressure;

Ability to participate in meaningful interchange of views on matters of critical importance to the County;

Ability to plan and review the work of others;

Ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with the public, the press, and County employees.

Illustrative DutiesRequired Knowledge Skills and AbilitiesEmployment StandardsAny combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to a bachelor's degree in communication, journalism, public administration, political science, or field related to a department's business, plus five years of progressively responsible experience in communication area of specialization or area of specialization of department represented.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, a Child Protective Services Registry, a driving record check, and a check with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to the satisfaction of the employer.Experience implementing social media campaigns and online content. Experience writing and editing articles, news releases, and marketing pieces Experience in internal intranet management. Experience with creating video public service announcements. Experience in writing testimony.Duties are performed in a normal office environment; ability to effectively communicate with others in person, on the phone and in writing; ability to use keyboard; ability to lift, carry and transport items weighing up to 20 pounds. Ability to travel to CSB and community sites requiring communication project support. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview and may include exercise.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.