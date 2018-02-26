Communications Specialist I
- Fairfax County Government
- FAIRFAX (EJ26), VA
- $49,623.18 - $82,704.96 yr
- Feb 26, 2018
- Mar 16, 2018
- Communications
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Work as a key member of the Park Authority's promotional services team, the CSI designs short- and long-form marketing publications including Parktakes magazine, agency reports, flyers, posters, banners and advertisements; creates flyers, banners, print and electronic ads to promote the Park Authority's programs, events and activities; writes photo captions and copy for promotional material; provides graphic support for digital platforms including websites and video; collaborates with agency clients and vendors; serves as a member of the department's communications planning team; provides training on graphic design and layout techniques to Park Authority staff; participates on agency committee work groups; coordinates printing with the county print shop or outside vendors; tracks print requests and manages databases.Illustrative Duties
- Implements photographic coverage of events;
- Makes presentations on behalf of the department to community;
- Produces multimedia productions to support the goals of the department (multimedia may include audio, video or online productions);
- Implements print production projects;
- Serves as a member of the department's communication planning team;
- Makes public presentations on behalf of department;
- Responds to requests for information regarding agency;
- Provides assistance to agency/County staff as to the most effective means of communicating information to the general public, government employees, and other target groups;
- May supervise the work of administrative or paraprofessional staff in bringing projects to completion.
- Ability to write, edit and design for departmental publications;
- Ability to write for multimedia;
- Knowledge of photography and planning photography coverage;
- Knowledge of appropriate standards and formatting for online media;
- Ability to use current computer software and e-mail systems;
- Ability to develop or create web sites;
- Ability to consult with management and other staff;
- Ability to solve problems;
- Ability to supervise projects;
- Ability to manage a budget;
- Ability to work under pressure;
- Ability to adapt broadly defined policy guidance to specific situations with a minimal amount of supervision;
- Ability to participate in meaningful interchange of views on matters of critical importance to the County;
- Ability to plan and review the work of others;
- Ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with the public, the press, and County employees.
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check and a driving record check to the satisfaction of the employer.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Five or more years in a position requiring professional experience in designing, producing and coordinating both short- and long-form print publications, graphic design, advertising, customer service, writing, copyediting using style guides;
- Two or more years taking photos, producing graphics for electronic media and planning and implementing effective communications.
- Previous experience with Adobe Creative Suite, on a Macintosh Platform.
Ability to input, access and retrieve information from a computer. Ability to lift up to 20 pounds. Duties can be performed with or without reasonable accommodations.
SELECTION PROCEDURE:
Panel interview; may include exercise.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.