Work as a key member of the Park Authority's promotional services team, the CSI designs short- and long-form marketing publications including Parktakes magazine, agency reports, flyers, posters, banners and advertisements; creates flyers, banners, print and electronic ads to promote the Park Authority's programs, events and activities; writes photo captions and copy for promotional material; provides graphic support for digital platforms including websites and video; collaborates with agency clients and vendors; serves as a member of the department's communications planning team; provides training on graphic design and layout techniques to Park Authority staff; participates on agency committee work groups; coordinates printing with the county print shop or outside vendors; tracks print requests and manages databases.

Implements photographic coverage of events;

Makes presentations on behalf of the department to community;

Produces multimedia productions to support the goals of the department (multimedia may include audio, video or online productions);

Implements print production projects;

Serves as a member of the department's communication planning team;

Makes public presentations on behalf of department;

Responds to requests for information regarding agency;

Provides assistance to agency/County staff as to the most effective means of communicating information to the general public, government employees, and other target groups;

May supervise the work of administrative or paraprofessional staff in bringing projects to completion.



Ability to write, edit and design for departmental publications;

Ability to write for multimedia;

Knowledge of photography and planning photography coverage;

Knowledge of appropriate standards and formatting for online media;

Ability to use current computer software and e-mail systems;

Ability to develop or create web sites;

Ability to consult with management and other staff;

Ability to solve problems;

Ability to supervise projects;

Ability to manage a budget;

Ability to work under pressure;

Ability to adapt broadly defined policy guidance to specific situations with a minimal amount of supervision;

Ability to participate in meaningful interchange of views on matters of critical importance to the County;

Ability to plan and review the work of others;

Ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with the public, the press, and County employees.



Five or more years in a position requiring professional experience in designing, producing and coordinating both short- and long-form print publications, graphic design, advertising, customer service, writing, copyediting using style guides;

Two or more years taking photos, producing graphics for electronic media and planning and implementing effective communications.

Previous experience with Adobe Creative Suite, on a Macintosh Platform.

Illustrative DutiesRequired Knowledge Skills and AbilitiesEmployment StandardsAny combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to a bachelor's degree in communication, business administration or a related field, plus three years of progressively responsible experience in communication area of specialization.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check and a driving record check to the satisfaction of the employer.Ability to input, access and retrieve information from a computer. Ability to lift up to 20 pounds. Duties can be performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview; may include exercise.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.