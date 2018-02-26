DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Entry Level I.T. Help Desk Specialist, providing I.T. support to local and remote employees. The ideal candidate will have customer service experience, analytical and problem-solving skills, and a passion for learning new technologies.Essential Job Functions:Install, configure, and maintain corporate laptops, printers, phones, and other equipment as needed.Document, track, and monitor problems to ensure timely resolution.Troubleshoot problems with hardware, software, networking, and other related technologies.Document, track, and monitor problems to ensure timely resolution.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required and ability to get a security clearance.High School Diploma/GED and 8 years of experience or Associates degree with 2 years of experience. Excellent verbal and written communication skills.Attention to detail and the ability to accurately document technical issues.Work well under pressure, demonstrate the ability to multi-task, and be able to meet deadlines. Pass the Microsoft Windows 10 Exam (70-698: Installing and Configuring Windows 10) or A+ Certification within 90 days of hire.Desired Skills:Customer service experience.