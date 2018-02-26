DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

DCS is looking for an Executive Assistant to support senior staff at Program Manager Position, Navigation and Timing at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.Essential Job Functions:Provide Executive Assistance support to senior staff including screening phone calls and coordinating written document review and approval/signature.Coordinate schedules for Senior Staff.Provide meeting support and coordinate IT support for Director and staff.Assist in coordination of distinguished visitor and VIP visits.Provide technical writing and editing.Support development of briefings for presentation to Senior Army personnel.Conduct information gathering and analysis.Attend program planning reviews and other meetings and capture tasks.Coordinate and track report status on data and document review.Post documents to databases.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.High School Diploma or Associates or Bachelor's degree and at least 2 years of experience.Must have a DoD Secret clearance.Must have strong written and verbal communications skills.Ability to work independently and in direct coordination with senior level Government personnel.Prior experience serving as Executive Assistant within a government organization desired