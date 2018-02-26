Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.Westat is seeking a Senior Biostatistician with strong analytic and project management skills to support our public health research work. This position is located in our Durham, North Carolina office.

Job Responsibilities

· Design, implement or direct data analyses from a variety of epidemiologic study designs including case-control, prospective and retrospective cohort, and case-cohort studies. Analytic methods may include logistic and Poisson regression, longitudinal analysis, mixed effects models, survival analysis and other statistical methods including sampling, splines and bootstraps, as well as understand the complexities of working with high dimension data. · Provide technical guidance and oversee the work of mid-and-senior level analysts, data management staff and statistical programmers. · Work directly with senior scientists in the government to define analytic goals and objectives, develop analytic datasets, execute analyses, and develop presentations.· A Ph.D. in biostatistics or a related quantitative discipline is required. · At least 10 years of related experience is required.Candidates must have strong interpersonal, project management and empirical skills as well as experience applying these skills in their project work. Ability to work in a team environment and excellent written and oral communication skills are essential. Experience with multiple statistical programs is essential such as SAS and R.Experience with high dimension GWAS data is a plus.Westat offers competitive benefits with ESOP, 401k, Health, Dental, paid vacation, sick and holiday leave, professional development as well as other benefits.