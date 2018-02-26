Jr. Engineer - 1438
- Employer
- The MIL Corporation (MIL)
- Location
- Southern MD
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Engineer
- Industry
- Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Jr. Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our Lexington Park, MD location. The Jr. Engineer will work under the supervision of a qualified Engineer.
Responsibilities
• Apply engineering principles to investigate, analyze, plan, design, develop, implement, test, or evaluate military C5ISR systems
• Perform functions such as system integration, configuration management, quality assurance testing, or acquisition and resource management
• Analyze design, develop, implement, test, or evaluate automated data processing software related to engineering or functional requirements of military command, control, and communications systems, associated support systems, or management information systems
Required Qualifications
• Bachelor's in Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Engineering or related field
• 1 year of general engineering experience
• Proficient with Microsoft Office
• Experience with AutoCAD
• Experience with Finite Element Analysis (FEA) software
• Experience with C++ and/or MATLAB programming
Education
BA/BS
Clearance
None
The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
