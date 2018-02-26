Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an experienced Information Systems Security Officer (ISSO) to assist with the Security Authorization and Accreditation process for a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location.

Responsibilities

• Assist with updating and creating all documentation components of the Assess and Authorization process in accordance with DoDi 8510.01, Risk Management Framework

• Analyze government and industry trends, laws and standards and when possible, recommend methods to meet client published guidelines

• Assist with updating and creating all documentation components of the Authorization and Accreditation life cycle for all application development systems

• Gather existing documentation/graphics and organize into one central location

• Assist developers by reviewing Security Scans, helping to track remediation efforts, and enlisting Infrastructure's aid when needed

• Translate NIST jargon into actionable requirements

Required Qualifications

• Ability to create libraries and organize documents in SharePoint

• Exceptional verbal and written communication skills and ability to communicate with a technical audience and with business users

• Strong analytical and organizational skills

• Ability to work independently and in a team environment

• Working knowledge or familiarity with DISA's Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS) or similar DoD applications

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with Security Assessment process

• 5+ years Technical Writing experience

• 2+ years of experience working with Security Assessment documentation (Security Assessment Reports, POAMs, and related artifacts)

• 2+ years of experience working with various security scans

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP