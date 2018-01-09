Intelsat is the world's leading provider of satellite services delivering high-performance connectivity solutions for media, fixed and mobile broadband infrastructure, enterprise and government applications. With a global fleet of approximately 50 satellites and seven owned teleports and terrestrial facilities, Intelsat supplies video, data and voice connectivity in approximately 200 countries and territories for approximately 1,800 customers. Intelsat's business is diversified by service offering, customer group, satellite and geography, which reduces market and operating risk. Customers include some of the world's leading media and communications companies, multinational corporations, Internet service providers and government/military organizations. Intelsat has offices in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Russia, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The company is pioneering transformation across its entire ecosystem and beyond the satellite industry. The satellite industry is at an exciting inflection point. In an era of rapid technology change and dynamic consumer and business-driven demand, Intelsat is pivoting to transform its business to integrate satellite services with new technologies. With the advent of the Internet of Things, connected cars, drones and ubiquitous connectivity on multiple devices, Intelsat is developing ways to integrate satellite into each of these areas. Intelsat has invested in research and product development on sensors for IoT applications, next generation satellite antennas for the connected car, business jets and cruise ships, and communications kiosks to bring connectivity via satellite to remote and rural areas of the world. Intelsat is dedicated to envisioning the future and enabling connectivity everywhere and anywhere on the planet.

To champion and drive the Latin American strategy across business units in alignment with Intelsat's overall objective, we are seeking a Regional Vice President of Latin America Sales (RVP) to play a key leadership role and maximize opportunities in the region. Based in Coral Gables, Florida and reporting to the Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing & Communications, the RVP's over-arching objective is to lead Intelsat's business acquisition team in Latin America to achieve annual revenue goals and long term sustainable and profitable revenue growth. The RVP will execute the Media, Mobility and Broadband business unit go-to-market strategies in the region. This will be achieved by delivering a differentiated experience for current and newly acquired customers in the region.

Key Responsibilities:

Dynamically and actively lead regional sales and commercial team in order to achieve annual aggregate and individual business unit revenue targets and defined business objectives.

Develop and implement regional go to market plans that ensure successful execution of business unit go to market strategies. These will include staff deployment plans, account management plans, customer acquisition plans, revenue budgeting and forecasting, competitive counter strategies and details account and target account plans.

Demonstrate enterprise leadership skills and establish genuine and productive peer relationships with the business unit general managers and other leaders across the organization in order to communicate regional strategies and advocate for regional customers and requirements. Establish and develop similar relationships above and below peer level.

Actively engage with customers and prospective customers in the region and develop and build executive level relationships in customer organizations by leveraging strong interpersonal and networking skills.

Challenge, motivate and support the Latin America Sales and commercial teams. Assess sales and support talent and be proactive in addressing performance deficiencies and needs to ensure that that we have a best in class team to execute on company goals in the region.

Professionally and articulately represent Intelsat in regional customer, government and industry activities and fora.

Demonstrate understanding of regional government dynamics and regulatory issues and integrate these insights and understanding into commercial strategies. Collaborate closely with government affairs colleagues to achieve these goals.

Specific Requirements

Candidates will possess an undergraduate degree in business, telecommunication or a related field; MBA or other graduate degree desirable but not required

Progressive and broad telecommunication, technology, and / or satellite knowledge

Possesses a solid base of business/finance knowledge to drive business cases and value creation

Dynamic negotiations and transaction closing experience

Track record of driving business results and achieving goals

A minimum of 7 years professional sales experience in a strategic leadership role

Experience working in international markets and in multicultural environments

Fluency in English and Spanish required; Portuguese desired

Ability to travel extensively and internationally

Candidates should be a US Citizen or US Permanent Resident

Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer including Vets and Disabled