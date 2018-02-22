Job Description

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor=s degree in management information science, computer science, mathematics, finance, business or public administration. A minimum of seven (7) years experience in client management, team management or project management to include a field of study with science or math as a central component.

Equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience will be considered if candidate can effectively demonstrate progressively responsible experience in client management, team management or project management to include a field of study with science or math as a central component.

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this class. Must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodation(s).

This senior project manager position supports the information technology systems and technology applications of the Data Center. Reporting to the Chief of Data Center and Infrastructure, the Senior Project Manager is responsible for the direct, hands-on leadership and execution of all activities during a Data Center project. The incumbent is responsible for monitoring the progress of the project and for coordinating the project teams to ensure that the goals on the project are met. The incumbent of the position is also responsible for leading the development of the project approach and plan and is responsible for delivering the project on time, within budget, and in accordance with standards. The incumbent has extensive latitude for independent judgment and action within general guidelines provided by the Chief, Data Center and Infrastructure.

Manages the tasks, milestones, and deliverables across multiple projects, including tasks being performed by both in-house staff and contractors. Delegates tasks to staff, gathering information from staff to produce status reports and works with staff directly to complete projects, as needed.

Evaluates the performance of existing systems to ensure they are performing adequately for specific customer applications, modifying and/or reconfiguring the network to solve traffic problems as necessary.

Prepares detailed written reports with cost estimates and prepares presentations including recommended courses of action concerning the results of analysis of network performance which impact current and future requirements.

Researches new network systems, software, and hardware; evaluates their applicability to the Authority=s needs, and recommends action by senior management.

Analyzes customer needs for additional services, such as switches, file servers, data communications lines, modems, etc.

Develops detailed proposals, functional descriptions, and system specifications for network systems. Prepares detailed written reports with cost estimates and prepares presentations including recommended courses of action concerning the results of analysis of network performance which impact current and future requirements.

Prepares and documents the technical and economic data to support the acquisition of LAN equipment, development software and support services for the activities serviced. Provides guidance to contracting officers on technical specifications and performance goals.

Acts as the primary point of contact for IT project information and remains informed of all tasks related to their various projects.

Ensures that all deliverables to be provided by both in-house staff and contractors are provided on time and with accuracy.

Provides on-going, full support of a metropolitan network including design, development, deployment, problem identification, and remediation.

Responsible and accountable for developing and submitting a realistic and reasonable project budget and for issuing appropriate progress reports as required to record the project’s advancements or delays. The report shall include a register of completed tasks, all payments issued and any problems causing delays, redirection of focus or that impacts project delivery timeline or strategy. A progress report will be provided to OMBS as well as the program’s front office (ELT member) as required.

Responsible for cost allocation to appropriate projects and for the timely and accurate review and approval of applicable invoices.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

