KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT INTERN

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Knowledge Management intern will assist with knowledge management, writing, graphic design and editing for communications components of the division. S/he will provide support on knowledge management issues, institutional memory, communications materials, including fact sheets, web content, and internal communications channels, such as Policy Center newsletters to the rest of the organization.

S/he will provide support to the Executive Team in their communication with the rest of the division as well as with other CI divisions, helping to facilitate the flow of information between staff in the organization’s divisions and field programs. S/he will provide communication and logistical support to the Executive Team's work with the IUCN's Commission on Environmental, Economic and Social Policy (CEESP), including logistical help with upcoming meetings and conferences.

The Knowledge Management Intern will work in close collaboration with the Executive and Communications Manager; assist in logistics and scheduling of presentations given by Center staff on topics of institutional interest; complete other internal communications tasks as assigned to include, but not limited to: copyediting/proofreading, writing, and administrative support tasks.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist in making edits to and finalizing design and layout off factsheets, donor reports, websites, and other projects.

Design, write, and edit communications materials such as newsletters for internal and external audiences.

Organize brown bag sessions by Policy Center staff, to help create linkages between the division's work and other divisions / offices / organizations, for greater collaboration and increased effectiveness.

Assist on communication projects for the IUCN's Commission on Environmental, Economic and Social Policy, as well as lend logistical support to CEESP meetings and conferences.

Participate in and assist with Policy Center meetings .

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Typical office environment.

The atmosphere is casual, relaxed, and flexible.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Field of study: Knowledge management, communications, journalism, organizational or nonprofit management, media arts, English, history, environmental studies, graphic design, international relations, or similar.

Proficiency with graphic design and/or video editing preferred.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to juggle multiple tasks and stay organized.

Flexibility, time management skills, and attention to detail.

Willingness to take initiative, and the ability to work effectively as a team member.

Interest in/familiarity with conservation and international development preferred.

To apply please submit your resume and cover letter.

