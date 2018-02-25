Concrete Batch Plant Operator

Employer
MILLER & LONG CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION
Location
20814
Posted
Feb 25, 2018
Closes
Mar 24, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades
Industry
Specialty Trades
Hours
Full Time

Construction

MILLER & LONG CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION

Experienced Concrete Batch Plant Operator

Excellent Pay and Benefits (Health, Dental, Vision, Life

& Disability Insurance, 401K, Profit Sharing, and Paid Time Off). ACPA certification

preferred. You may apply in person 7101 Wisconsin Ave #LL100, Bethesda MD 20814

or call at (301) 347-4268.

EOE/AA/M/F/VET/

DISABILITY

We are a drug-free Company.

