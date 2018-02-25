Concrete Batch Plant Operator
- Employer
- MILLER & LONG CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION
- Location
- 20814
- Posted
- Feb 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 24, 2018
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Hours
- Full Time
Construction
MILLER & LONG CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION
Experienced Concrete Batch Plant Operator
Excellent Pay and Benefits (Health, Dental, Vision, Life
& Disability Insurance, 401K, Profit Sharing, and Paid Time Off). ACPA certification
preferred. You may apply in person 7101 Wisconsin Ave #LL100, Bethesda MD 20814
or call at (301) 347-4268.
EOE/AA/M/F/VET/
DISABILITY
We are a drug-free Company.