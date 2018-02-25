Driver, Construction Equipment Mechanic
- Employer
- Washington Air Compressor Rental Co.
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 31, 2018
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Driver
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation, Specialty Trades
- Hours
- Full Time
CONSTRUCTION
Washington Air Compressor Rental Co. seeks a Class “A” CDL Lowboy Driver, a Small Engine & Diesel Construction Equipment Mechanic- big engine exp., diesel engine, and equip. familiarity, in the VA & DC Metro Area. Excellent pay & benefits.
Email resume to:
Jobs@washair.com or
Fax: 301-230-5830
Similar jobs
-
New
-
-
Apply for Driver, Construction Equipment Mechanic
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly