Driver, Construction Equipment Mechanic

Employer
Washington Air Compressor Rental Co.
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 25, 2018
Closes
Mar 31, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Driver
Industry
Delivery and Transportation, Specialty Trades
Hours
Full Time

CONSTRUCTION

Washington Air Compressor Rental Co. seeks a Class “A” CDL Lowboy Driver, a Small Engine & Diesel Construction Equipment Mechanic- big engine exp., diesel engine, and equip. familiarity, in the VA & DC Metro Area. Excellent pay & benefits.

Email resume to:

Jobs@washair.com or

Fax: 301-230-5830

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Driver, Construction Equipment Mechanic

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this