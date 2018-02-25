Applications Analyst/Developers
- Employer
- Confiminds LLC
- Location
- Herndon
- Posted
- Feb 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 31, 2018
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Hours
- Full Time
Applications Analyst/ Developers:Degree in Comp/ Eng. related. M.S w/0 OR B.S w/ 5 yrs exp. Expertise in Adv Software Eng, Oracle DB, Web Prog, JAVA/J2EE, MVC Arch, ORM Tools, Restful WebServices, Agile, Spring Boot, PCF, Git, Cucumber. Travel/Reloc. Send Resumes to: Attn.: HR, Confiminds LLC, 13800 Coppermine Road, # 327, Herndon, VA 20171
