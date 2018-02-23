UAS TEST ENGINEER - THIS POSITION IS LOCATED IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND The UAS Test Engineer is responsible for supporting UAS integration and testing including airworthiness reviews, maintenance of UAS, sensor and hardware/software integration, and other support areas assigned in support of Test Site requirements. Additionally, the UAS Test Engineer serves as either a Pilot or a Visual Observer for UAS operations. This position will report directly to the UAS Pilot. This position will be responsible for the integration, operations and safety support, and test execution of projects that come to the UMD UAS Test Site. Minimum Qualifications: 1) United States Citizen, 2) B.S in a technical field, 3) CAD and 3-D printed component design experience, 4) sUAS integration experience, 5) Remote Control (RC) aircraft and/or UAS flight and avionics experience, 6) FAA Part 107 UAS Pilot Certificate, 7) Ability to travel up to 30% of time. Preferences: math or engineering degree.

The University of Maryland, College Park, an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations regarding nondiscrimination and affirmative action; all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment. The University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, physical or mental disability, protected veteran status, age, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, creed, marital status, political affiliation, personal appearance, or on the basis of rights secured by the First Amendment, in all aspects of employment, educational programs and activities, and admissions."

To Apply: Please visit: https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/57906 Applicants should upload a resume, cover letter, and a list of references. Priority consideration will be given to applications submitted by March 9, 2018; however, the position will remain open until filled.