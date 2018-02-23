Community Support Specialist

Rehabilitation Systems, Inc.
Beltsville
Feb 23, 2018
Mar 30, 2018
Counselor and Therapist, Other
Healthcare, Social Services and Mental Health
Part Time

Community Support Specialist to provide life skills training to mentally ill clients in a Supported Living Program. The Community Support Specialist will assist clients with pursuing vocational and educational opportunities, as well as self-care skills, medication management, money management, housekeeping skills, and communication and socialization skills. This position requires flexibility, documentation skills, and the ability to work independently and in a team environment. Requires a BS/BA degree with one year of experience working in human services. A Certified Medication Technician is preferred, but not required. Starting salary $16.82 hourly, depending on experience. Equal Opportunity Employer. Candidates bilingual in English/Spanish are strongly encouraged to apply. For consideration, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume to ssneed@rehabilitationsystems.org.  Please indicate preference for full-time or part-time employment.

Part-time shifts:

  • 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, PLUS every other weekend (Saturday & Sunday), 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Every other weekend (Saturday & Sunday), 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.


Please your forward resume and cover letter to: ssneed@rehabilitationsystems.org.

Share

Share

