Community Support Specialist to provide life skills training to mentally ill clients in a Supported Living Program. The Community Support Specialist will assist clients with pursuing vocational and educational opportunities, as well as self-care skills, medication management, money management, housekeeping skills, and communication and socialization skills. This position requires flexibility, documentation skills, and the ability to work independently and in a team environment. Requires a BS/BA degree with one year of experience working in human services. A Certified Medication Technician is preferred, but not required. Starting salary $16.82 hourly, depending on experience. Equal Opportunity Employer. Candidates bilingual in English/Spanish are strongly encouraged to apply. For consideration, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume to ssneed@rehabilitationsystems.org. Please indicate preference for full-time or part-time employment.

Part-time shifts :

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, PLUS every other weekend (Saturday & Sunday), 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Every other weekend (Saturday & Sunday), 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Please your forward resume and cover letter to: ssneed@rehabilitationsystems.org.