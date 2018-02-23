Sr. Web & Events Assistant

Do you have strong writing skills along with experience running webinars and webcasts? Our client, a Professional Membership Association located near Mount Vernon Triangle has a possible Temp-to-Hire opening for a Sr. Web and Events Assistant.

Duties with this position will include monitoring and running live webinars and webcasts; preparing and assisting with editing broadcast emails, invitations and other promotional materials for Communities programs and events; and coordinating email announcements and other marketing efforts using various technology platforms.

An Associate’s Degree is required, as well as proficiency with MS Office Suite and at least 2 years of relevant experience. This job will start right away. Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044. Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10423.