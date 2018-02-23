Sr. WEb & Events Assistant

Employer
4Staff
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$18.00 per hour
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
10423
Function
Administrative
Industry
Associations
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Sr. Web & Events Assistant

Do you have strong writing skills along with experience running webinars and webcasts?  Our client, a Professional Membership Association located near Mount Vernon Triangle has a possible Temp-to-Hire opening for a Sr. Web and Events Assistant.

Duties with this position will include monitoring and running live webinars and webcasts; preparing and assisting with editing broadcast emails, invitations and other promotional materials for Communities programs and events; and coordinating email announcements and other marketing efforts using various technology platforms.

An Associate’s Degree is required, as well as proficiency with MS Office Suite and at least 2 years of relevant experience.  This job will start right away.  Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10423. 

