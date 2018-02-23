Sr. WEb & Events Assistant
- Employer
- 4Staff
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- $18.00 per hour
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Ref
- 10423
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Associations
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sr. Web & Events Assistant
Do you have strong writing skills along with experience running webinars and webcasts? Our client, a Professional Membership Association located near Mount Vernon Triangle has a possible Temp-to-Hire opening for a Sr. Web and Events Assistant.
Duties with this position will include monitoring and running live webinars and webcasts; preparing and assisting with editing broadcast emails, invitations and other promotional materials for Communities programs and events; and coordinating email announcements and other marketing efforts using various technology platforms.
An Associate’s Degree is required, as well as proficiency with MS Office Suite and at least 2 years of relevant experience. This job will start right away. Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044. Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10423.
