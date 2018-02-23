Contract Recruiter

Our client, a global corporation is searching for a Contract Recruiter to help fill some hard-to-fill positions for 3-6 months. This person will be responsible for building talent pipelines by utilizing diverse sourcing strategies to include social media, job boards, referrals, networking and other data mining techniques.

Must have at least 5 years of experience with full life cycle recruiting and be a dynamite sourcer. This is a high-volume, fast paced work environment, so a proven ability to attract and hire candidates for difficult-to-fill positions is a must.

If you have strong contract recruiting experience and can start right away, please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044. Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10363.