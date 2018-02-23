Bookkeepers with Real Estate experience

Employer
4Staff
Location
Laurel, Maryland
Salary
Very competitive salary is negotiable and will depend on experience. Awesome benefits!!
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
10366
Function
Accountant
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Bookkeepers with Real Estate or Property Management Experience

Are you a Top-Notch Bookkeeper with experience working for a Real Estate or Property Management Company?  Our client, a property management company in Laurel, MD is searching for two (2) strong Temp-to-Hire Bookkeepers with Real Estate experience.  If you have the right experience, they are willing to pay top-dollar!  This person will manage accounts payables, accounts receivables, cash management, and financial reporting for multiple entities.

Duties will include entering vendor invoices into RealPage accounting and/or QuickBooks for the different properties; processing payments to vendors and service suppliers, reconciling credit card statements, and processing payments.  On the Receivables side, will record all incoming payments and reimbursements and follow up with delinquent tenants. 

At least 3-5 years of bookkeeping experience in a property management environment are required as well as working knowledge of RealPage accounting software and QuickBooks Online. 

This is a terrific Temp-to-Hire assignment with a company that truly cares about its employees!  They have an awesome benefits package!  Please email your resume to Jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call 4Staff at 202-347-1044 right away.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and refer to job #10366. This will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate.

