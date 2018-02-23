We are seeking an energetic sales development associate for an emerging company that makes simulators for driver training, reducing accidents and saving lives.

We are very media-friendly company and you will see yourself on TV time to time (see the News section on our web site www.drivesquare.com).

You will be a part of a team that generates most of the revenue for the company. This position promotes to an Account Executive within the 6-12 months based on performance.

The candidate we select will be working with the executive management to market and sell to safety and risk managers of such organizations as: Police, Fire and other Municipal Departments, Federal / Military / Large Commercial Customers, insurance risk pools, Educational Institutions, Alcohol & Drug Abuse prevention programs.

We have a number of happy customers that are already using our products. Your job will be to sell inside of those organizations to generate multiple unit sales throughout the organization or throughout a specific, closely connected market segment.

You’ll spend most of your time speaking with potential prospects. You’ll need to speak your customer’s language. Get a deep understanding of their business, market, product, and industry to earn their confidence.

As in any small company be prepared to wear many hats.

Requirements:

- This role requires excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Friendly, Charismatic Deal Closer who is cool under pressure

- Willing to listen to customers and determine their requirements and plans

- Excellent negotiation skills

- Familiar with and able to apply standard and new media marketing and sales techniques

- Must present him/herself well in different media: in-person, on radio and TV, on the phone, in writing and in social media

- Highly motivated, quick learner of new skills and processes

- Entrepreneurial, yet a team player

- Must be able to multi-task and be proactive in seeking new opportunities

- High ethical standards

- Attention to detail

- Technologically savvy

- Excellent computer skills - Proficient with Office software suites

- Highly organized and willing to work with CRM and sales force automation packages (MS Exchange, salesforce.com or Zoho)

- College degree required, Additional education is a plus (at this job you will never be over-qualified)

This position involves some travel - under 25% - mostly in the US, but sometimes International.

Graduating students as well as career professionals are welcome to apply.

Before you call regarding this position, please first send/email us your resume and a compelling cover letter.