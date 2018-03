You need to sign in or create an account to save

We are seeking an energetic sales development associate for an emerging company that makes simulators for driver training, reducing accidents and saving lives.

We are very media-friendly company and you will see yourself on TV time to time (see the News section on our web site www.drivesquare.com).

You will be a part of a team that generates most of the revenue for the company. This position promotes to an Account Executive within the 6-12 months based on performance.

The candidate we select will be working with the executive management to market and sell to safety and risk managers of such organizations as: Police, Fire and other Municipal Departments, Federal / Military / Large Commercial Customers, insurance risk pools, Educational Institutions, Alcohol & Drug Abuse prevention programs.

We have a number of happy customers that are already using our products. Your job will be to sell inside of those organizations to generate multiple unit sales throughout the organization or throughout a specific, closely connected market segment.

You’ll spend most of your time speaking with potential prospects. You’ll need to speak your customer’s language. Get a deep understanding of their business, market, product, and industry to earn their confidence.

As in any small company be prepared to wear many hats.

Requirements:

- This role requires excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Friendly, Charismatic Deal Closer who is cool under pressure

- Willing to listen to customers and determine their requirements and plans

- Excellent negotiation skills

- Familiar with and able to apply standard and new media marketing and sales techniques

- Must present him/herself well in different media: in-person, on radio and TV, on the phone, in writing and in social media

- Highly motivated, quick learner of new skills and processes

- Entrepreneurial, yet a team player

- Must be able to multi-task and be proactive in seeking new opportunities

- High ethical standards

- Attention to detail

- Technologically savvy

- Excellent computer skills - Proficient with Office software suites

- Highly organized and willing to work with CRM and sales force automation packages (MS Exchange, salesforce.com or Zoho)

- College degree required, Additional education is a plus (at this job you will never be over-qualified)

This position involves some travel - under 25% - mostly in the US, but sometimes International.

Graduating students as well as career professionals are welcome to apply.

Before you call regarding this position, please first send/email us your resume and a compelling cover letter.