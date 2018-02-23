Sales Development promoting to Account Executive
- Employer
- Drive Square, Inc.
- Location
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Salary
- Base + Commissions
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Function
- Sales
- Industry
- Education, Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We are seeking an energetic sales development associate for an emerging company that makes simulators for driver training, reducing accidents and saving lives.
We are very media-friendly company and you will see yourself on TV time to time (see the News section on our web site www.drivesquare.com).
You will be a part of a team that generates most of the revenue for the company. This position promotes to an Account Executive within the 6-12 months based on performance.
The candidate we select will be working with the executive management to market and sell to safety and risk managers of such organizations as: Police, Fire and other Municipal Departments, Federal / Military / Large Commercial Customers, insurance risk pools, Educational Institutions, Alcohol & Drug Abuse prevention programs.
We have a number of happy customers that are already using our products. Your job will be to sell inside of those organizations to generate multiple unit sales throughout the organization or throughout a specific, closely connected market segment.
You’ll spend most of your time speaking with potential prospects. You’ll need to speak your customer’s language. Get a deep understanding of their business, market, product, and industry to earn their confidence.
As in any small company be prepared to wear many hats.
Requirements:
- This role requires excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Friendly, Charismatic Deal Closer who is cool under pressure
- Willing to listen to customers and determine their requirements and plans
- Excellent negotiation skills
- Familiar with and able to apply standard and new media marketing and sales techniques
- Must present him/herself well in different media: in-person, on radio and TV, on the phone, in writing and in social media
- Highly motivated, quick learner of new skills and processes
- Entrepreneurial, yet a team player
- Must be able to multi-task and be proactive in seeking new opportunities
- High ethical standards
- Attention to detail
- Technologically savvy
- Excellent computer skills - Proficient with Office software suites
- Highly organized and willing to work with CRM and sales force automation packages (MS Exchange, salesforce.com or Zoho)
- College degree required, Additional education is a plus (at this job you will never be over-qualified)
This position involves some travel - under 25% - mostly in the US, but sometimes International.
Graduating students as well as career professionals are welcome to apply.
Before you call regarding this position, please first send/email us your resume and a compelling cover letter.
