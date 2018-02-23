Administrative Assistant - Adobe InDesign

Employer
4Staff
Location
Washington D.C. near Dupont Circle
Salary
$20.00 / per hour to start, more when hired with awesome benefits!
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
10333
Function
Administrative
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Administrative Assistant with InDesign

Do you have a passion for working for a Non-Profit with a worthy cause?  Our client near Dupont Circle needs and Administrative Assistant with advanced knowledge of Microsoft applications as well as working knowledge of Adobe InDesign.

This person will assist with scheduling as well as meeting & event organization, preparation, and execution.  Other duties will include providing administrative support to their specialized Networks; draft blog posts on their widely regarded blog; and manage travel arrangements and expense reports. 

Must have a college degree or at least two years' college and two years work-related experience. Strong computer skills, including advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications and working knowledge of Adobe InDesign is also required.  Should also have strong office skills including attention to detail, proofreading, excellent written and oral communications skills, and a demonstrated ability to prioritize, organize and complete work independently and to handle multiple, concurrent tasks in an effective manner. 

This is a great Temp-to-Hire assignment in a collaborative environment and the organization has awesome benefits!  Please email your resume to Jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call 4Staff at 202-347-1044 right away.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and refer to job #10055. This will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate.

